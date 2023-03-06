Close
BROADWAY AT THE ECCLES

Hamilton to return to SLC

Mar 6, 2023, 9:58 AM | Updated: 10:22 am
FILE - Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the award-winning Broadway musical "Hamilton" receives a stan...
FILE - Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the award-winning Broadway musical "Hamilton" receives a standing ovation at the ending of the play's premiere held at the Santurce Fine Arts Center, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda will bring his award-winning musical back to Puerto Rico for two weeks of performances in June, including a fundraiser for the Hispanic Federation and education nonprofit, the Flamboyan Foundation. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Carlos Giusti, File)
Eliza Pace's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

In 2024, Utahns can be in the room where it happens as Hamilton, the smash-hit Broadway musical, returns to Salt Lake City.

Broadway at the Eccles announced the musical will be part of their 2023-24 season.

The performances are scheduled for July 31 – Sept. 1, 2024. The sale for single tickets has not been announced yet.

The remaining shows of the 2023-24 season will be announced March 15 and season ticket renewals begin in March.

Broadway at the Eccles officials said new season ticket holders will be welcomed in June.

To join the official waitlist for the 2023-24 season, visit the Broadway at the Eccles website.

