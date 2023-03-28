Close
BROADWAY AT THE ECCLES

Broadway at the Eccles adds two more shows to 2023-2024 season

Mar 28, 2023, 3:13 PM
FILE: Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City (Laura Seitz/Deseret News)...
FILE: Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City (Laura Seitz/Deseret News)
(Laura Seitz/Deseret News)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Two more shows have been added to Broadway at the Eccles’ 2023-2024 season in Salt Lake City.

In addition to the seven previously announced shows, the Eccles Theatre will feature “Come From Away” and “Annie.”

The performances will appear as follows:

  • “My Fair Lady” — Nov. 12-18, 2023
  • “Mamma Mia!” — Dec. 19-24, 2023
  • “Six” — Jan. 9-21, 2024
  • “MJ” — Feb. 27 – March 3, 2024
  • “Pretty Woman” — April 2-7, 2024
  • “Come From Away” — April 26-28, 2024
  • “Annie” — May 10-12, 2024
  • “Girl From the North Country” — June 11-16, 2024
  • “Hamilton” — July 31 – Sept. 1, 2024

For more information on tickets, click here.

