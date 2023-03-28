BROADWAY AT THE ECCLES
Broadway at the Eccles adds two more shows to 2023-2024 season
Mar 28, 2023, 3:13 PM
(Laura Seitz/Deseret News)
SALT LAKE CITY — Two more shows have been added to Broadway at the Eccles’ 2023-2024 season in Salt Lake City.
In addition to the seven previously announced shows, the Eccles Theatre will feature “Come From Away” and “Annie.”
The performances will appear as follows:
- “My Fair Lady” — Nov. 12-18, 2023
- “Mamma Mia!” — Dec. 19-24, 2023
- “Six” — Jan. 9-21, 2024
- “MJ” — Feb. 27 – March 3, 2024
- “Pretty Woman” — April 2-7, 2024
- “Come From Away” — April 26-28, 2024
- “Annie” — May 10-12, 2024
- “Girl From the North Country” — June 11-16, 2024
- “Hamilton” — July 31 – Sept. 1, 2024
Attn //🎉 We are announcing our season Add-Ons: @wecomefromaway will join in April & the classic ANNIE in May of 2024 @ecclestheater. Subscribers are first in line to purchase; check your email for details. Interested in season tickets? Join the Waitlist https://t.co/BF6xmCV7Be pic.twitter.com/SF8F7urz4d
— BroadwayAtTheEccles (@BwayAtTheEccles) March 28, 2023
For more information on tickets, click here.
