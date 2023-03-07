SLCPD say dozens of stolen car reports in 2023 involve owners warming up their vehicles

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are warning car owners not to leave their car warming up unattended or risk it being stolen.

On Tuesday, the police department tweeted that they had taken 77 stolen vehicle reports in 2023 where keys were left inside the car. Thirty-two of those reports involved victims warming up their vehicles.

“We get it. No one wants to walk out of a warm home and get inside a cold car, but it isn’t worth the risk,” said SLCPD Sgt. Mark Wian. “Always keep your cars locked and take the keys with you. Never leave the car unattended while it is running.”

Wian explained it only takes a few seconds for someone to take a running car and drive away.

“Let’s work together and prevent this from happening to you,” he said.

Since the beginning of the year, our officers have taken 77 stolen vehicle reports where keys were left inside, 32 of which were stolen while warming up. It’s better to brave the cold than lose your car. Here’s a reminder to help prevent this from happening to you.#SLC #SLCPD pic.twitter.com/wt7k9ndvwe — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) March 7, 2023

Follow @KSLMichaelHouck