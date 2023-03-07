SB I-15 reduced to one lane in Davis County starting tonight

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation is warning drivers about reduced lane access on Interstate 15 between Farmington and Centerville.

Beginning Tuesday night, the southbound direction will be reduced to one lane between Park Lane in Farmington and Parrish Lane in Centerville.

The closures will be in place from 8 p.m. until approximately 5 a.m., and will continue through Thursday night.

This is so UDOT crews can place more beams for the bridge connecting the West Davis Highway to northbound I-15.

