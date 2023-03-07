Close
LOCAL NEWS

Tulip festival to return to Thanksgiving Point

Mar 7, 2023, 4:53 PM
(Thanksgiving Point)...
(Thanksgiving Point)
(Thanksgiving Point)
Eliza Pace's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

LEHI, Utah — Thanksgiving Point’s annual Tulip Festival will return to Ashton Gardens from April 7 to May 13.  The festival features over 250,000 tulips and 500,000 other spring bulbs in bloom in the largest Tulip Festival in Utah.

This year the tulips set a Guinness World Record thanks to the many volunteers and staff who planted 41,089 bulbs, shattering the previous record of 15,690 bulbs.

The Tulip Festival will be in the Ashton Gardens from April 7 through May 13, 9 am to 8 pm, Monday through Saturday.

Guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance as tickets are for specific time slots. Admission prices range from $17-29.

In addition to the tulips, guests can enjoy classes and activities including water color painting, flower arranging, photography, yoga and more.

Here’s some of the upcoming events guests can add on to their experience at the festival:

  • Tulip Festival Picnic Baskets, perfect for a romantic meal in the Gardens. Includes a charcuterie box for two, flavored sparkling drinks, and a commemorative picnic basket for $80.
  • Wonderful World Tours, which takes a deeper dive into the flowers within the Gardens during the Tulip Festival. Two tours – Wonderful World of Spring Flowers and Wonderful World of Tulips – are $10 per person.
  • Electric Golf Cart Tour, the most exclusive offering at the Tulip Festival. For $500, five people receive admission, VIP parking, a chauffeured golf cart tour led by a horticulturist, and a reservation and $75 credit to the Trellis Café.
  • Tulip Tot Playland, a festival playground included with admission. Fun activities and lawn games will be available for kids and adults.
  • Tulip 5k, a 3.1-mile race through the Gardens and the tulips on April 29.
  • Lyceum Philharmonic Concert, the annual climactic finale to the Tulip Festival at the Waterfall Amphitheatre on May 13 at 7:30 pm.
  • Live music, vendors, food trucks, and additional activities available during Peak Days (Fridays and Saturdays) of the Tulip Festival.
  • Classes will be available throughout the Festival, including yoga, wreath-making, centerpiece design, watercolor painting, floral photography, and flower pressing.
  • Daily concessions are placed throughout the Festival and include themed food and drinks, like the Tulip Julep and Stroop waffles
