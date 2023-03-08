Jack in the Box restaurant coming to northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Rumors quickly spread that fast-food chain Jack in the Box is bringing back popcorn chicken, which might be coming soon to a location near you, even in northern Utah.

Here’s what we know about Jack in the Box opening new locations in Utah.

the rumors are true. it's back. pic.twitter.com/2fJVXnE9os — Jack in the Box (@JackBox) March 6, 2023

Mountain West Commercial Real Estate confirmed plans to open the first Jack in the Box location in northern Utah, the fourth in Utah overall, to be in Layton at 1584 West 2000 North near the Interstate 15 exit on Antelope Drive.

“Layton has a very diverse demographic and has built in customers of Jack in The Box who are ready,” Mountain West agent Adam Lewis said.

According to the Jack in the Box website, the franchise is looking to open more restaurants in Utah.

The website states, “because Ogden has such a strong economy and unique population, we are excited to see a Jack in the Box take advantage of this opportunity.”

It lists some growth markets of interest, including Logan Metro Area, Ogden-Clearfield Metro Area, Provo-Orem Metro Area, and Salt Lake City Metro Area.

Google Maps shows locations in Salt Lake City and Ogden that will open in June.

Jack in the Box is recruiting local investors who might be interested in franchise opportunities in northern Utah on the website.

