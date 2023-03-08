Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CONSUMER

Jack in the Box restaurant coming to northern Utah

Mar 8, 2023, 2:30 PM
A sign is posted in front of a Jack in the Box restaurant on May 12, 2021 in Berkeley, California. ...
A sign is posted in front of a Jack in the Box restaurant on May 12, 2021 in Berkeley, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Brooke Williams's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Rumors quickly spread that fast-food chain Jack in the Box is bringing back popcorn chicken, which might be coming soon to a location near you, even in northern Utah.

Here’s what we know about Jack in the Box opening new locations in Utah.

Mountain West Commercial Real Estate confirmed plans to open the first Jack in the Box location in northern Utah, the fourth in Utah overall, to be in Layton at 1584 West 2000 North near the Interstate 15 exit on Antelope Drive.

“Layton has a very diverse demographic and has built in customers of Jack in The Box who are ready,” Mountain West agent Adam Lewis said.

According to the Jack in the Box website, the franchise is looking to open more restaurants in Utah.

The website states, “because Ogden has such a strong economy and unique population, we are excited to see a Jack in the Box take advantage of this opportunity.”

It lists some growth markets of interest, including Logan Metro Area, Ogden-Clearfield Metro Area, Provo-Orem Metro Area, and Salt Lake City Metro Area.

Google Maps shows locations in Salt Lake City and Ogden that will open in June.

Jack in the Box is recruiting local investors who might be interested in franchise opportunities in northern Utah on the website.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Consumer

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 11: Models, show detail, pose wearing Addidas Yeezy Boost shoes during Kan...
David McHugh

Adidas wonders what to do with Yeezy shoes after Ye split

Adidas is still wrestling with how to dispose of $1.3 billion worth of Yeezy shoes after its breakup with the rapper
18 hours ago
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress a...
Josh Boak

Biden budget aims to cut deficits nearly $3T over 10 years

President Joe Biden’s upcoming budget proposal aims to cut deficits by nearly $3 trillion over the next decade.
18 hours ago
FILE: The Wall Street street sign is seen on Feb. 24, 2022, in New York City. U.S. stocks opened th...
STAN CHOE AP Business Writer

Stocks tumble on fears about faster rate hikes, Dow down 570

Stocks sank Tuesday raising worries about a possible recession down the line.
2 days ago
Girls soccer huddle...
Tamara Vaifanua

Save more, worry less: Save on youth sports this spring

Playing sports comes at a steep price. From new gear to drive times, the cost of your kids’ sports could take a toll this spring.
2 days ago
FILE - A JetBlue Airways Airbus A320, left, passes a Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 as it taxis on the...
David Koenig

US sues to block JetBlue from buying Spirit Airlines

The Biden administration is suing to block JetBlue Airways from buying Spirit Airlines, saying the deal would reduce competition and drive up air fares for consumers.
2 days ago
MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 18: : In this photo illustration, A ticketmaster website is shown on a co...
Jessie Gretener and Anna Cooban

Ticketmaster goes down again as Eurovision fans rush to snag tickets

According to PA Media, the Eurovision tickets were scheduled to be released at 7 a.m. ET, but ticket buyers were met with a server error message just minutes before the tickets were due to go on sale.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Jack in the Box restaurant coming to northern Utah