LOCAL NEWS

Experts share 4 unconventional personal finance tips

Mar 9, 2023, 10:53 AM
BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — With so much personal finance advice circulating on social media, it’s hard to sift through what really works. KSL’s Tamara Vaifanua looked into some wealth-building advice you should consider in today’s “Save more, worry less.”

Certified financial experts gave CNBC their take on some unconventional personal finance tips featured on a Reddit thread, and here’s what they recommended.

Use your credit card rewards toward your financial goals like funding your retirement account, growing your savings, or paying down high-interest debt.

Cash back rewards you earn from dining at restaurants or shopping at certain stores can be used to pay down your credit card balance when you redeem them as a statement credit.

For all you bargain hunters out there – that money you saved when you bought something on sale… move that to an actual savings account.

If you bought a pair of shoes originally priced at $100 and you got them on sale for $80 – take that $20 you saved and put it into your savings account.

You’re saving money without having to think too hard about it.

For everyday items you routinely use – necessities like toothpaste and shampoo – buy them in bulk whenever they’re on sale.

This is a great way to cut down on spending and the number of trips to the grocery store.

Think of expenses in terms of hours of work.

For example, you want to buy a couch for $1,500. If you make $50 per hour, that couch will cost you work – 30 hours of work – almost a full-40 hour week.

This concept can help you gauge if this purchase is worth the expense.

