LOCAL NEWS

Propane leak caused fatal Utah house explosion

Mar 13, 2023, 5:36 PM
(KSL TV)...
(KSL TV)
(KSL TV)
Eliza Pace's Profile Picture BY
CACHE JUNCTION, Utah — Fire officials determined a propane leak caused the explosion that left one person dead and two critically injured last Thursday.

The home was located near 5700 W. state Route 23, about 11 miles northwest of Logan.

Multiple fire units responded and assisted in rescue and fire operations. One man was blown from the home and suffered burns on both of his arms and a woman was rescued from inside the home after calling for help.

Victim in house explosion identified; rescue video released

According to Cache County Fire Chief, Rod Hammer, the investigation following the explosion indicated that propane entered the structure through a leak in the fuel line system.

The release from Hammer states, “The propane gas pooled in the basement and the explosion occurred when the propane came in contact with a competent ignition source. Propane gas is heavier than air and will pool in low areas such as basements. Should you smell natural gas or propane in your home, it is important that you call 911 and have the fire department investigate. Any leaks or repairs to propane or natural gas systems should be done by a qualified expert to prevent such events. Home owners should be aware that snow and ice sliding off of roofs can damage gas equipment such as meters and regulators. These items should be covered to prevent damage. Again, we would like to extend our condolences to the Mullin family and wish the victims a speedy recovery.”

