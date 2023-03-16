Harrisville police looking to identify attempted vehicle burglar

HARRISVILLE, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person involved in an attempted vehicle burglary in Harrisville.

The incident happened on 1600 North at approximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said that’s when the individual, who was riding a dark colored mountain bike, entered a vehicle but was caught by the owner.

After they were caught, the person, who was wearing a brown Carhart-type jacket with a lighter colored hoodie and gray plaid pants, took off, heading eastbound on 1600 North from 250 West.

“Please check your cameras and provide us with any additional footage, images or information that may help us identify the suspect,” read a Facebook post from the Harrisville Police Department.

Anyone with information has been asked to call Weber Consolidated Dispatch at 801-395-8221 and request to speak with a Harrisville officer. The case to reference is 23HA2034.