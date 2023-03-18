Close
ENTERTAINMENT

Journey headlines Stadium of Fire for 2023

Mar 17, 2023, 7:05 PM | Updated: 8:33 pm
Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

PROVO, Utah — Utah will welcome rock band Journey with open arms to headline the Stadium of Fire for 2023.

The band, that first performed in 1973, will mark 50 years in music with a return to LaVell Edwards Stadium as part the multi-day event called America’s Freedom Festival at Provo.

Tickets to the Saturday, July 1 event will go on sale at stadiumoffire.com starting March 24 at 10 a.m. for those willing to subscribe to a marketing email list and noon the same day for everyone else. What is called the nation’s largest stadium fireworks spectacle will conclude the band’s performance.

The show will also be televised to more than 100 countries by way of the American Forces Network.

“When Journey headlined Stadium of Fire in 2015, we had never seen guests in the stadium so excited,” the festival’s executive director, Jim Evans said. “People young and old danced and sang along to every word to every song. Journey’s hits are so ingrained in our national culture. We are so eager to have them back, and we wish them a huge congratulations on 50 years of incredible music.”

Events at the stadium will also include a flyover from Air Force F-35 jets from Ogden’s Hill Air Force Base.

According to a press release from the festival, the band has notched 25 gold and platinum albums and recored 19 top-40 singles in the U.S.

Journey’s top 10 hits

  • Open Arms
  • Who’s Crying Now
  • Don’t Stop Believin’
  • Separate Ways
  • Only The Young
  • Be Good To Yourself

The band has sold more than 48 million albums in the U.S. and more than 100 million in the world. The festival says the band has climbed into the top 25 best-selling bands in U.S. history. In 2017 the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The band has appeared in many video games, films, televisions shows and on stage and in sports stadiums.

Some notable features include “Family Guy,” “Glee,” “Stranger Things,” “The Sopranos,” “The Wedding Singer,” “Cold Case,” “CSI,” “Rock of Ages,” and “American Idol.”

The current lineup of the band includes Jonathan Cain, Deen Castronovo, Jason Derlatka, Todd Jensen, guitarist Neal Schon and lead vocalist Arnel Pineda. The band is on its 2023 Freedom Tour now, in the U.S.

The stadium events are one part of a multi-day patriotic celebration that includes a July 4 parade, a vendor market and hot-air ballon festival. The event is run by a nonprofit organization and is produced by the Baruch/Gayton Entertainment Group.

Journey headlines Stadium of Fire for 2023