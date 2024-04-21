On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
LOCAL NEWS

Payson High students celebrate prom with a ‘Footloose’ theme, Kevin Bacon’s return

Apr 20, 2024, 10:12 PM | Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 1:04 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


PAYSON Saturday morning was busy for many Payson High School students as hundreds of teens helped build kits for actor Kevin Bacon’s charity SixDegrees.

‘You were all just tireless’: Kevin Bacon praises Payson High students as he returns to ‘Footloose’ roots

Just like Bacon’s character in the film “Footloose” danced the night away at prom, so did Payson High School students, celebrating their accomplishment of bringing the actor back to Utah 40 years after the film hit movie theaters.

“It’s really cool to be able to have him actually come and visit the school before (the school) gets torn down,” Amanda Jensen, a junior at Payson High, said.

Jensen couldn’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime event. Instead of asking someone from school, she decided to ask her childhood friend Christian Ganiere.

So Bacon wasn’t the only Hollywood star in Payson on Saturday Ganiere happens to be an actor from California, best known for his role as No. 010 — the predecessor to Millie Bobby Brown’s No. 011 — in the global hit Netflix series “Stranger Things.”

Ganiere, who was homeschooled, said he couldn’t miss out on this opportunity either.

Payson High School kids dance as they attend prom at the school on Saturday, April 20, 2024. (Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News) Payson High School kids dance to "Footloose" as they attend prom at the school on Saturday, April 20, 2024. (Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News) Isaac Ellsworth and Paisley Terry arrive at Payson High School for prom on Saturday, April 20, 2024. (Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News) Audrey Wybrant and Buddy Jolley walk across the gym floor during the promenade at Payson High School’s prom on Saturday, April 20, 2024. (Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News) Senior students take part in the promenade during Payson High School’s prom on Saturday, April 20, 2024. (Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News) Payson High School kids arrive as they attend prom at the school on Saturday, April 20, 2024. (Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News) Payson High School kids attend prom at the school on Saturday, April 20, 2024. (Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News) Payson High School kids attend prom at the school on Saturday, April 20, 2024. (Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News) Payson High School seniors walk in the promenade as they attend prom at the school on Saturday, April 20, 2024. (Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News) Senior students take part in the promenade during Payson High School’s prom on Saturday, April 20, 2024. (Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News) Jackson Walker, Melody Shoda, Kenadee Hopes and Remington Newpert pose while Cheriess Seastrand takes their photos at Payson High School before prom at the school on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

“(Jensen) asked me and I was like, ‘I’ve never been to prom, that’s the coolest thing ever, yes I’ll immediately go,’ ” Ganiere said. He  said he was excited to visit the school where the film was shot.

The Payson High gymnasium was decked out in colorful streamers and bright lights, almost identical to the prom in the film. Students were dressed to the nines ready to dance the night away and celebrated an accomplishment they’d worked on for months.

“I feel like most of (the recognition) goes to the student council because I know they worked their butts off trying to get (Bacon’s) attention. All their work paid off,” Jensen said.

Everybody cut loose: Utah actress recalls experience filming ‘Footloose’

