ENTERTAINMENT

Nicholas Lloyd Webber, son of famed composer, dies at 43

Mar 27, 2023, 2:57 PM | Updated: 2:58 pm
Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber attends the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAM...
Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber attends the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)
(Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — Nicholas Lloyd Webber, the Grammy-nominated composer, record producer and eldest son of Andrew Lloyd Webber, died Saturday in England after a protracted battle with gastric cancer and pneumonia. He was 43.

“His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft,” the 75-year-old Lloyd Webber said in a statement emailed by a representative. “Thank you for all your thoughts during this difficult time.”

Nicholas died at a hospital in the south-central English town of Basingstoke, his father said. Lloyd Webber, the famed composer, missed the Broadway opening Thursday of his “Bad Cinderella” to be at his son’s side with other loved ones.

Nicholas is best known for his work on the BBC One’s “Love, Lies and Records,” which was based on the book “The Little Prince.” He also worked on his father’s 2021 “Cinderella,” earning a Grammy nod for best musical theater album.

Nicholas is Lloyd Webber’s son with his first wife, Sarah Hugill. Hugill and Lloyd Webber also have an older daughter, Imogen. The senior Lloyd Webber has three other children, in addition to Nicholas and Imogen.

___

In a story published March 25, 2023, about the death of Nicholas Lloyd Webber, The Associated Press erroneously used the second reference Webber instead of Lloyd Webber.

