Shots fired during armed robbery at indoor swap meet, grazing employee

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Shots were fired Saturday evening at an indoor swap meet with dozens of businesses inside.

Police at the scene told KSL TV that at approximately 5:50 p.m. a suspect was armed with a handgun and a hammer and fired shots inside the building.

Police said the suspect stole a laptop and items from a jewelry store and then fled. No one is in custody as of 7 p.m. Saturday.

“There’s a business called El Dia Monte, that’s where the robbery had occurred. The suspect had brought a hammer with and a handgun and he shattered some of the cases that have jewelry and had taken… I believe a laptop and some jewelry,” Lt. Jason Vincent with West Valley City police said.

He is described as an adult Hispanic male, Spanish speaking, 5’10”-6′ tall, wearing a mask similar to a bandana, glasses, gloves and a hat.

One person was grazed by the bullet but was not taken to the hospital, according to police he is “mentally shaken but otherwise OK.” The victim was an employee.

“It was just along his right hip, it almost looks like a welt, no penetration on the skin. He’s lucky and he’s happy that he’s lucky,” Vincent said.

He said people started running out of the store, and among the people fleeing was the suspect.

Police are reviewing surveillance video and the investigation is ongoing. They said they have not yet recovered a weapon.

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident and do not believe there is any threat to the public

The swap meet is expected to reopen Sunday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.