Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CRIME

Shots fired during armed robbery at indoor swap meet, grazing employee

Mar 25, 2023, 7:50 PM | Updated: 8:06 pm
West Valley City police car...
(Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)
(Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)
Brooke Williams's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Shots were fired Saturday evening at an indoor swap meet with dozens of businesses inside.

Police at the scene told KSL TV that at approximately 5:50 p.m. a suspect was armed with a handgun and a hammer and fired shots inside the building.

Police said the suspect stole a laptop and items from a jewelry store and then fled. No one is in custody as of 7 p.m. Saturday.

“There’s a business called El Dia Monte, that’s where the robbery had occurred. The suspect had brought a hammer with and a handgun and he shattered some of the cases that have jewelry and had taken… I believe a laptop and some jewelry,” Lt. Jason Vincent with West Valley City police said.

He is described as an adult Hispanic male, Spanish speaking, 5’10”-6′ tall, wearing a mask similar to a bandana, glasses, gloves and a hat.

One person was grazed by the bullet but was not taken to the hospital, according to police he is “mentally shaken but otherwise OK.” The victim was an employee.

“It was just along his right hip, it almost looks like a welt, no penetration on the skin. He’s lucky and he’s happy that he’s lucky,” Vincent said.

He said people started running out of the store, and among the people fleeing was the suspect.

Police are reviewing surveillance video and the investigation is ongoing. They said they have not yet recovered a weapon.

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident and do not believe there is any threat to the public

The swap meet is expected to reopen Sunday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

Salt Lake County sheriff's deputy Joel Baker, 33, died Nov. 12 when a cement truck heading south on...
Pat Reavy

Cement truck driver charged with manslaughter in death of sheriff’s deputy

A cement truck driver who police say ran two red lights in November and crashed into a Salt Lake County Sheriff's deputy on his way to work, killing him, has been criminally charged.
2 days ago
West Valley City police car...
Cary Schwanitz

Man in custody after firing shots, police chase in West Valley City

One man was arrested Friday after firing shots in West Valley City and leading police on a chase.
2 days ago
FILE...
Pat Reavy

Polygamous leader made sexually explicit calls from jail to child wives, prosecutors say

Jailhouse communication privileges for a self-proclaimed prophet from Colorado City have been reduced after prosecutors say he made calls to intimidate a witness and engage in sexually explicit conversations with teen girls.
2 days ago
A man shot himself when police arrived to serve a search warrant in an investigation involving chil...
Brooke Williams

Police: Grantsville man shot himself upon police serving search warrant

A man shot himself when police arrived to serve a search warrant in an investigation involving child sexual abuse material.
2 days ago
Police investigate at Denver's East High School after a shooting there on Wednesday, March 22, 2023...
Elizabeth Wolfe and Andy Rose

Denver public schools close for mental health day after shooting, as armed guards prepare a return to campuses

Denver Public Schools are closed Friday after a shooting at a high school this week, and the district is taking steps to bring back armed guards to campuses, officials say.
2 days ago
Tyre Nichols leans against a car after a brutal attack by five Memphis Police officers on Jan. 7, i...
Associated Press

4 ex-cops charged in Tyre Nichols’ death barred from police

Four of five former Memphis police officers charged in the killing of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who was handcuffed, brutally beaten and ignored by first responders for crucial minutes despite being barely conscious, can no longer work as law enforcement in Tennessee.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Shots fired during armed robbery at indoor swap meet, grazing employee