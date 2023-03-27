Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
ACCIDENTS & CRASHES

3 killed in multi-vehicle crash; NB I-15 closed for several hours in Box Elder County

Mar 27, 2023, 12:39 PM | Updated: 6:40 pm
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SOUTH WILLARD, Utah — Three people died Monday following a crash involving multiple vehicles on northbound Interstate 15.

Sgt. Cam Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said a prior incident occurred near milepost 357, causing traffic to slow down in the area. A semi-truck was approaching the slower traffic near milepost 352 and was not able to stop before hitting a red passenger car. The car was then pushed into a van, while the semi continued, rear-ending a second semi before crashing into a third semi.

“A lot of people were stopped out of their cars, trying to help. Unfortunately, some of them were beyond help,” said UHP Lt. Bryce Kohler.

The driver of the first semi and the driver of the red passenger car died of their injuries on scene. The passenger of the red car was taken to the hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

State troopers closed all northbound lanes at milepost 351 in Box Elder County, near South Willard, for several hours. During that time, drivers were diverted off I-15 and allowed to re-enter at milepost 357.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

“There is a lot of dash cam footage we’re trying to get from the semi companies that will show how this all went down,” Kohler said.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Accidents & Crashes

Kaho Fiefia, 35, died Saturday following a head-on crash along state Route 202 in Magna....
Dan Rascon

Family finds comfort in music following loss of Utah man in head-on crash

A South Jordan family is in shock and mourning after losing their son and brother in a horrific head-on collision over the weekend in Magna.
22 hours ago
A semi truck lost control and ended up in the Weber River Sunday afternoon. (Mountain Green Fire Pr...
Brooke Williams

Semi hauling 72,000 lbs of beer crashes in creek near Weber River

A semi truck lost control and ended up in a creek near the Weber River Sunday afternoon.
2 days ago
Weber head-on collision...
Cary Schwanitz

1 killed in fiery head-on collision in Weber County; 2 dead in crash near Saltair

One person died in a fiery head-on crash on I-15 in the Riverdale area early Sunday, the Utah Highway Patrol said.
2 days ago
police lights...
Brooke Williams

Driver crashed into Holiday gas station building Saturday night

A driver crashed their car into a building Saturday night.
3 days ago
A crash on SR 202 late Saturday left at least two dead. (United Police Department)...
Brooke Williams

Two dead, one critically injured after crash in Magna

Two are dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in Magna late Saturday.
3 days ago
Police lights...
Eliza Pace

Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in crosswalk

A pedestrian was seriously injured after they were hit by a car in the crosswalk Thursday. 
4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
3 killed in multi-vehicle crash; NB I-15 closed for several hours in Box Elder County