3 killed in multi-vehicle crash; NB I-15 closed for several hours in Box Elder County

SOUTH WILLARD, Utah — Three people died Monday following a crash involving multiple vehicles on northbound Interstate 15.

Sgt. Cam Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said a prior incident occurred near milepost 357, causing traffic to slow down in the area. A semi-truck was approaching the slower traffic near milepost 352 and was not able to stop before hitting a red passenger car. The car was then pushed into a van, while the semi continued, rear-ending a second semi before crashing into a third semi.

“A lot of people were stopped out of their cars, trying to help. Unfortunately, some of them were beyond help,” said UHP Lt. Bryce Kohler.

The driver of the first semi and the driver of the red passenger car died of their injuries on scene. The passenger of the red car was taken to the hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

State troopers closed all northbound lanes at milepost 351 in Box Elder County, near South Willard, for several hours. During that time, drivers were diverted off I-15 and allowed to re-enter at milepost 357.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

“There is a lot of dash cam footage we’re trying to get from the semi companies that will show how this all went down,” Kohler said.

The identities of the victims have not been released.