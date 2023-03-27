Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
WEATHER

Utah’s fresh powder brings conditions for more avalanches

Mar 27, 2023, 5:30 PM
Snowy Utah peak...
Avalanches are still a possibility in Utah's backcountry. (Chopper 5/KSL TV)
(Chopper 5/KSL TV)
Katija Stjepovic's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Spring just doesn’t seem to want to make an appearance lately as snow blankets most of Utah.

Right now on a scale from one to five, avalanche danger is rated at a level three or four meaning both human-triggered and natural avalanches are likely in the beehive state.

“In the past seven days, our mountains have received anywhere from 40 to 60 inches of snow. I mean, that’s as much as I am tall,” avalanche forecaster Craig Gordon said.  “Overnight mid Little Cottonwood Canyon stacked up a foot of snow in short order. Anytime the snow goes through rapid change, it’s a lot like people, it gets cranky, it gets irritable, and we start to see natural avalanches.”

Naturally many Utahns might be tempted to go out into the backcountry and get in some powder turns after record-setting snow this year but Gordon said to proceed with caution and do so at your own risk.

“You’ve got to be prepared for your own self-rescue. Avoidance is the big ticket item. You’ve got to be prepared with avalanche transceivers, shovels, probes, or even an avalanche airbag. Right now, there’s great riding to be had. Let’s just pump the brakes for a minute or two.”

Experts want to remind everyone that avalanche danger will remain throughout the second half of this week.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Weather

(KSL TV)...
Ladd Egan

Provo prepares for spring runoff and flooding

Record-breaking snowpack in the canyons above Provo has prompted the city to prepare for heavy spring runoff and potential flooding.
19 hours ago
Skiers hit the slopes at Solitude Mountain Resort on March 27, 2023. (Jed Boal/KSL TV)...
Jed Boal

Four Utah resorts eclipse their all-time snowfall records

Alta, Deer Valley, Solitude and Snowbasin have more snow piled up than ever before, and they’re still adding more.
19 hours ago
Salt Lake snowfall...
Cary Schwanitz

More snow piles up Sunday and it’s not over yet

Even though Utah already set a record for peak snow water equivalent last week, the snow kept falling in northern Utah Sunday and that storm is not completely done just yet.
2 days ago
Tornado cuts through small Delta town in Rolling Fork...
Nouran Salahieh, Haley Brink, Holly Yan and Melissa Alonso, CNN

30 million Southerners are at risk of dangerous weather Sunday — just after tornadoes and storms killed 26 people

After a rash of violent storms killed 26 people in the South, some of the same areas will get hammered again by a new round of storms Sunday.
2 days ago
The Northern Lights were seen near Flaming Gorge Ranger District Friday morning. (Ashley National F...
Brooke Williams

How to see the northern lights, sighted recently in Utah skies

People have reported seeing the northern lights, or Aurora Borealis, from Norther Utah in recent days.
3 days ago
Skier Katie Hitchcock revels in another deep powder day at Alta Ski Area on March 15. The snowfall ...
KSL.com

Alta Ski Area officially marks snowiest season on record

Alta Ski Area has officially broken its record for the snowiest season recorded with a whopping 749 inches of snowfall this winter.
3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Utah’s fresh powder brings conditions for more avalanches