Taylorsville teen last seen Tuesday night; believed to be heading to Arizona

Mar 30, 2023, 3:16 PM
Kane Aranda-Begay, 13, was last seen at 11 p.m. Tuesday. He's believed to be heading to Tucson, Arizona. (Taylorsville Police Department)
(Taylorsville Police Department)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
BY

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 13-year-old boy from Taylorsville.

According to a Facebook post from the Taylorsville Police Department, Kane Aranda-Begay was last seen at 11 p.m. Tuesday.

“It is believed Kane… is heading to Tucson, Arizona, where he has spoken to family members,” the post stated.

Kane is described as 4 feet 5, 130 pounds, with greenish-brown eyes and short, black hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweats and black Nike shoes. He was also carrying a black Champion backpack.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number — 801-840-4000 — and reference case TY23-10249.

