Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

GM plans to phase out Apple CarPlay in EVs, with Google’s help

Apr 1, 2023, 11:32 AM
General Motors plans to phase out widely used Apple CarPlay and Android Auto technologies for futur...
General Motors plans to phase out widely used Apple CarPlay and Android Auto technologies for future electric vehicles. (Adobe Stock)
(Adobe Stock)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — General Motors plans to phase out widely used Apple CarPlay and Android Auto technologies that allow drivers to bypass a vehicle’s infotainment system, shifting instead to built-in infotainment systems developed with Google for future electric vehicles.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems allow users to mirror their smartphone screens in a vehicle’s dashboard display.

GM’s decision to stop offering those systems in future electric vehicles, starting with the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer, could help the automaker capture more data on how consumers drive and charge EVs.

GM is designing the on-board navigation and infotainment systems for future EVs in partnership with Alphabet’s Google.

The decision to phase out CarPlay smartphone projection technology is a setback for Apple in the competition with Google to capture more real estate on vehicle dashboards in North America. GM’s Chevrolet brand in the past boasted of offering more models with CarPlay or Android Auto than any other brand.

GM has been working with Google since 2019 to develop the software foundations for infotainment systems that will be more tightly integrated with other vehicle systems such as GM’s Super Cruise driver assistant. The automaker is accelerating a strategy for its EVs to be platforms for digital subscription services.

By 2035, GM’s goal is to phase out production of new combustion light-duty vehicles.

GM would benefit from focusing engineers and investment on one approach to more tightly connecting in-vehicle infotainment and navigation with features such as assisted driving, Edward Kummer, GM chief digital officer, and Mike Hichme, executive director of digital cockpit experience, said in an interview.

“We have a lot of new driver assistance features coming that are more tightly coupled with navigation,” Hichme told Reuters. “We don’t want to design these features in a way that are dependent on a person having a cellphone.”

Buyers of GM EVs with the new systems will get access to Google Maps and Google Assistant, a voice command system, at no extra cost for eight years, GM said. GM said the future infotainment systems will offer applications such as Spotify’s music service, Audible and other services that many drivers now access via smartphones.

“We do believe there are subscription revenue opportunities for us,” Kummer said. GM Chief Executive Mary Barra is aiming for $20 billion to $25 billion in annual revenue from subscriptions by 2030.

GM plans to continue offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring systems in its combustion models. Owners of vehicles equipped with the mirroring technologies will still be able to use the systems, GM said.

Drivers also will still be able to listen to music or make phone calls on iPhones or Android smartphones using Bluetooth wireless connectivity, GM said.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Science & Technology

Samples of Beethoven's hair allowed researchers to sequence the composer's DNA. (Ira F. Brilliant C...
shley Strickland

DNA analysis of Beethoven’s hair reveals health issues, family secret

A team of researchers stepped into history by using DNA analysis to understand an important figure in classical music a little bit better
7 days ago
The Northern Lights were visible in Tooele, Utah at approximately 1 a.m. Friday morning. (Denys Rem...
Brooke Williams

How to see the northern lights, sighted recently in Utah skies

People have reported seeing the northern lights, or Aurora Borealis, from Norther Utah in recent days.
8 days ago
A Torus flywheel. (KSL TV)...
Peter Rosen

Utah man creates company devoted to flywheel energy storage

What weighs as much as a Toyota Corolla, spins at thousands of rotations per minute, and, a Utah entrepreneur hopes, might one day live in your backyard and store power to run your home? It’s called flywheel energy storage.
9 days ago
Measles...
Larry D. Curtis

Measles confirmed in Salt Lake County, first case since 2017

For the first time since 2017, a measles case has been confirmed in Utah.
10 days ago
In this photo provided by researcher Rui F. Oliveira, a zebrafish, bottom, is monitored to see its ...
Associated Press

Feel your pain? Even fish can show they care

Our capacity to care about others may have very, very ancient origins, a new study suggests.
10 days ago
FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays the T...
Haleuya Hadero and Farnoush Amiri, Associated Press

TikTok CEO grilled by skeptical lawmakers on safety, content

A nearly six-hour grilling of TikTok’s CEO by lawmakers brought the platform’s 150 million U.S. users no closer to an answer as to whether the app will be wiped from their devices.
11 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
GM plans to phase out Apple CarPlay in EVs, with Google’s help