ENTERTAINMENT

CMT Awards 2023: See who won

Apr 2, 2023, 9:39 PM
Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown speak onstage at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on ...
Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown speak onstage at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, in Austin, Texas. (Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images)
(Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — The CMT (Country Music Television) Music Awards took place on Sunday at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

The celebratory event, voted on by the fans, was hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, who were both nominees this year and performed during the broadcast.

Kane, along with his spouse Katelyn Brown, made history by becoming the first husband-and-wife duo to win the coveted video of the year award at the end of the night for their 2022 song “Thank God,” also marking the first time each of them have won in the category.

Rapper and country singer Jelly Roll won big as well on Sunday, taking home three trophies including male breakthrough video of the year.

The ceremony featured performances by Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood, LeAnn Rimes, Keith Urban and Alanis Morissette, who made her CMT debut with a performance that celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the “CMT Next Women of Country.”

Country music icon Shania Twain received the 2023 “CMT Equal Play Award,” and Stevie Ray Vaughan and Lynyrd Skynyrd were honored with tribute performances by various artists.

Underwood remains the CMT Awards all-time winner with 25 wins total, but did not take home any trophies on Sunday.

The following is the full list of nominees with the winners indicated in bold.

Video of the year

Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark & Pillbox Patti – “Bonfire at Tina’s”

Blake Shelton – “No Body”

Carrie Underwood – “Hate My Heart”

Cody Johnson – “Human”

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley – “Worth a Shot”

Gabby Barrett – “Pick Me Up”

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “wait in the truck”

Jimmie Allen – “Down Home”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God” *WINNER

Keith Urban – “Wild Hearts”

Kelsea Ballerini – “HEARTFIRST”

Little Big Town – “Rich Man”

Luke Bryan – “Country On”

Luke Combs – “The Kind of Love We Make”

Morgan Wallen – “You Proof”

Walker Hayes – “AA”

Female video of the year

Carly Pearce – “What He Didn’t Do”

Carrie Underwood – “Ghost Story”

Gabby Barrett – “Pick Me Up”

Kelsea Ballerini – “HEARTFIRST”

Lainey Wilson – “Heart Like a Truck” *WINNER

Maren Morris – “Humble Quest”

Miranda Lambert – “Actin’ Up”

Male video of the year

Bailey Zimmerman – “Rock and a Hard Place”

Cody Johnson – “Human”

Cole Swindell – “She Had Me at Heads Carolina”

Jelly Roll – “Son of a Sinner” *WINNER

Kane Brown – “Like I Love Country Music”

Luke Combs – “The Kind of Love We Make”

Morgan Wallen – “Wasted on You”

Group/duo video of the year

Dan + Shay – “You (Performance Video)”

Lady A – “Summer State of Mind”

Little Big Town – “Hell Yeah”

Parmalee – “Take My Name”

The War and Treaty – “That’s How Love Is Made”

Zac Brown Band – “Out in the Middle” *WINNER

Female breakthrough video of the year

Avery Anna – “Narcissist”

Kylie Morgan – “If He Wanted to He Would”

MacKenzie Porter – “Pickup”

Megan Moroney – “Tennessee Orange” *WINNER

Morgan Wade – “Wilder Days”

Tiera Kennedy – “Found It in You”

Male breakthrough video of the year

Bailey Zimmerman – “Fall in Love”

Corey Kent – “Wild as Her”

Drake Milligan – “Sounds Like Something I’d Do”

Jackson Dean – “Don’t Come Lookin'”

Jelly Roll – “Son of a Sinner” *WINNER

Nate Smith – “Whiskey on You”

Collaborative video of the year

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley – “Worth a Shot”

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “Wait in the truck” *WINNER

Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt – “Wishful Drinking”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”

Midland feat. Jon Pardi – “Longneck Way to Go”

Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott – “She Likes It”

Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry – “Where We Started”

CMT performance of the year

Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton – “Colors” (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)

Chris Stapleton – “Whenever You Come Around” (from “CMT Giants: Vince Gill”)

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t” (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS) *WINNER

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never” (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)

Darius Rucker – “Let Her Cry” (from “CMT Storytellers”)

Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson – “Lay Me Down” (from “Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn”)

LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce – “One Way Ticket” (from “CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends”)

Keith Urban – “Wild Hearts” (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)

The Judds – “Love Can Build a Bridge” (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)

Wynonna Judd & Brandi Carlile – “The Rose” (from “Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration”)

CMT digital-first performance of the year

Charley Crockett – “Time of the Cottonwood Trees” (from “CMT Campfire Sessions”)

Chris Young – “Gettin’ You Home” (from “CMT Stages”)

Ingrid Andress – “Wishful Drinking” (from “CMT Studio Sessions”)

Jelly Roll – “Son of a Sinner” (from “CMT All Access”) *WINNER

Megan Moroney – “Tennessee Orange” (from “CMT Viral to Verified”)

Scotty McCreery – “Damn Strait” (from “CMT Campfire Sessions”)

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

