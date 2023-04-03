Little Cottonwood likely closed Monday due to hazardous conditions

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — With another snowstorm moving in, the Utah Department of Transportation said Little Cottonwood Canyon would likely, not open Monday from the mouth of the canyon to the Snowbird entry because of weather conditions.

While there is no estimated reopening time, it is not stopping people like Sean Dye, a Michigan native, from switching gears and enjoying the snowfall.

“It’s amazing. I’ve never seen this much snow in my lifetime. I’ve been chasing snow for a long time. This is pretty awesome,” Dye said.

The same goes for Jordan Killillay, who is working this record-breaking snow season as a ski instructor.

“We’ve just been watching all the signs that tell you where trails are disappear. The walls get bigger. The parking lots are growing smaller,” Killillay said.

WOW. WOW. WOW! 😮 Driving through the town of Brighton, where the buildings are quite literally covered to their tippy toes. Snow stacks are piled HIGH. Much higher than the cars!❄️🚗@KSL5TV @BrightonResort @BrightonUT pic.twitter.com/aRMTs8LbqI — Karah Brackin (@KB_ON_TV) April 3, 2023

Driving the winding canyon roads, there is no shortage of fresh powder – or willpower – to get to it in the first place.

The only pause comes from closures, like State Route 210, which UDOT said is closed for avalanche control.

UDOT reminds drivers while they wait not to stop in intersections or driveways, block neighborhoods, or idle. Another word to the wise in staying safe throughout the season:

“Ski with a buddy. Listen to what the locals say, and if there aren’t any tracks going there, you might not want to go,” Dye said.