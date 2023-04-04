Salt Lake County libraries offer free seeds to plant

With all this snow, starting a spring garden may be the last thing on your mind.

In Tuesday’s “Save more, worry less,” some Utah libraries are making it easier for people to start their own gardens free of charge.

“Gardening is kind of a lost art. I don’t know how many people do it anymore, so we’re trying to help it grow,” said Kearns Branch Library manager Trish Hull.

In Kearns, they’re offering a seeds library. All you need is a library card and you can check out free seeds to take home and plant.

This includes vegetables, fruits, herbs, and flowers. They’re all heirloom seeds, so you can return fresh seeds, which the library then repackages and redistributes. Packets include simple instructions to get you started.

Managers say this program benefits the entire community.

“They love it,” Hull expressed. “We’ll see families come in. In a way, they pick the seed, and they plant it. They’ll probably eat the vegetable, right? So, it’s good for nutrition. It’s good for good health.”

The Seeds Library is available through April at Salt Lake County libraries in:

Kearns

Sandy

Holladay

Draper

Riverton

Millcreek

For more info, visit the county library’s website.