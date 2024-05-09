Crews respond to avalanche near Lone Peak, multiple skiers missing
May 9, 2024, 10:57 AM | Updated: 11:11 am
(Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)
SALT LAKE COUNTY — Multiple organizations are responding to an avalanche in the Lone Peak area with multiple missing skiers.
According to Ben Porter with Unified Fire Authority, the department was paged to support as three skiers and one dog were reported missing.
Unified Fire Authority posted on X that they have a unit responding in conjunction with Sandy and Draper Fire Departments.
“We have limited information on this incident,” the post stated.