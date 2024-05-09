On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Crews respond to avalanche near Lone Peak, multiple skiers missing

May 9, 2024, 10:57 AM | Updated: 11:11 am

Snow in Little Cottonwood Canyon...

Motorists drive through falling snow in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Feb. 7. A storm arriving in Utah has the potential to deliver multiple feet of mountain snow and decent valley accumulation this weekend, depending on variables. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

(Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE COUNTY — Multiple organizations are responding to an avalanche in the Lone Peak area with multiple missing skiers.

According to Ben Porter with Unified Fire Authority, the department was paged to support as three skiers and one dog were reported missing.

Unified Fire Authority posted on X that they have a unit responding in conjunction with Sandy and Draper Fire Departments.

“We have limited information on this incident,” the post stated.

 

 

 

 

