WEATHER

Beaver Mountain nears the end of ‘amazing’ ski season

Apr 4, 2023, 6:26 PM
Beaver Mountain Ski Resort. (KSLTV)...
Beaver Mountain Ski Resort. (KSLTV)
(KSLTV)
BY
KSLTV.com

RICH COUNTY, Utah — The fresh powder keeps coming, but at least one ski resort is reaching the end of its season this upcoming weekend.

On Tuesday, staff at Beaver Mountain were grateful for an already extended season but will need to say bye, for now, this weekend.

Travis Seeholzer is the Mountain Operations manager for Beaver Mountain. He said employees are working hard and shoveling basically every day, but they are thankful.

“Every one of these cycles, it seems like there’s a little break via the forecasters, and then all of a sudden, another one pops up. I mean, it’s a dream, really, for snowfall,” he said.

Still, even the best ski seasons have to come to an end. Nearing 500 inches of total snowfall for the year, the closing weekend is just a few days away, as workers will have to prepare for a snowmobiling competition to be hosted here.

“We don’t usually close because of snow. We usually have six to seven feet on the ground when we close,” Seeholzer said.

And Beaver Mountain is getting ready to replace the old ticket office and ski school with more bathrooms and lockers with a much larger building to the north.

“The only problem is this area is under 12 feet of snow, so we’ve got to move a lot of snow and then start building to get this project done before next season,” Seeholzer explained.

That new expansion will take a couple of years to complete, but he said they need to get going soon to get enough of it done and close up before the next ski season begins.

So while you may not get an even more extended season at the resort, many people will take it.

“I feel like this is the funniest place on the earth. Who needs Disneyland when you’ve got this place?” said skier Tanner Davenport with a laugh.

