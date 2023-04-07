ENTERTAINMENT
3 new ‘Star Wars’ movies coming, including Rey’s return
Apr 7, 2023, 9:11 AM
(Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
LONDON (AP) — For “Star Wars” lovers, new entertainment is a little less far, far away — Lucasfilm announced three new live-action films in the franchise Friday.
The news, which includes the return of Kathleen Kennedy and also on the Star Wars website. Directing the movies will be James Mangold, Dave Filoni and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Kennedy brought the directors onstage for the announcement.
Mangold’s film will return to the dawn of the Jedi. Filoni’s will be about the New Republic, and “will close out the interconnected stories told in ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ ‘Ahsoka,’ and other Disney+ series,” the announcement said. Obaid-Chinoy’s movie will focus on the events after “The Rise of Skywalker,” and feature Ridley back as Rey “as she builds a new Jedi Order.”
Mangold directed “Logan” and the upcoming “Ms. Marvel” and “Saving Face.”
