Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Front Office Won’t Force A Championship Timeline

Apr 12, 2023, 3:24 PM

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

Utah Jazz general manager Justin Zanik and Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge talk to journalists during an end-of-season press conference at the Zions Bank Basketball Campus

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge and General Manager Justin Zanik offered a look at the organization’s timeline after a successful first season under head coach Will Hardy.

After undergoing a dramatic restructuring of the roster and coaching staff last summer, the Jazz have found themselves well ahead of schedule on their rebuild.

Lauri Markkanen has developed into an All-NBA caliber leading man, rookies Walker Kessler and Ochai Agabji are already productive members of the team’s rotation, while the front office has a treasure chest of players and draft assets to further complete the roster.

However, both Zanik and Ainge said they wouldn’t force moves to open a championship window if it doesn’t make sense for the organization.

“We’re not going to be pushed by a timeline,” Zanik said. “Like we have to be X by this time of this year or the next year. It’s just a continuous timeline of trying to make really good decisions.”

That model of team building more closely reflects how Ainge ran the Boston Celtics versus how former Vice President of Basketball Operations Dennis Lindsey ran the Jazz.

When Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert emerged early in their careers, Lindsey moved all in by acquiring Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic to make a championship run, ultimately falling short, and leaving the franchise short on pathways to improve the roster.

Ainge has taken all-in approaches in the past, including winning the title in Boston in 2008, but never left the Celtics devoid of assets like the Jazz found themselves last summer.

Once the Celtics championship window closed due to the decline of Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, Ainge dismantled the roster ahead of the 2013-14 season, and had the organization back in the playoffs by 2015.

While the Jazz will take a measured approach to team building outside of the active roster, Ainge also slowed expectations on the development of the team’s current core.

“Walker had a good year, but Walker was surrounded by good players,” Ainge said. “He only had to do what he did, he wasn’t asked to do a whole lot more. He’s got a long way to go in his development.”

To Ainge’s point, Hardy and the Jazz coaching staff preached the development of Kessler’s “fastball”, or, the basic staples of his game that will keep him on the floor, rather than simply expanding his game as far as the team could take it.

Those staples allowed him to develop into a borderline double-double machine, and one of the league’s premiere shot blockers, but there is still room for growth.

RELATED STORIES

He was able to come in and do what he did well, and I think that’s impressive, but I’m not sure that that all of a sudden makes us a great team,” Ainge cautioned.The development from here on out with Lauri and with Collin [Sexton] and with Walker and Ochai [Agbaji], there’s nothing guaranteed about them getting a lot better, they have to put in the work to do that.”

Kessler is a lock to make the All-Rookie team while Agbaji showed tremendous growth after entering the rotation in January.

In his end-of-season conversation, Hardy discussed the process for both Jazz rookies over the summer.

“Walker, obviously he’s going to spend a ton of time this summer trying to get a little bit stronger, not bigger necessarily,” Hardy said.I don’t want to take away, and we don’t want to take away any of Walker’s mobility and the things that he does great because he’s able to move.” 

Kessler averaged 2.3 blocks for the Jazz in 74 games, highlighting his mobility and athleticism, but at times struggled against the bigger, stronger centers in the NBA.

“He does have a young body, so trying to get a little stronger is going to be a big part of Walker’s summer.”

Agbaji spent much of December with the Salt Lake City Stars developing in the G League before appearing in the final 43 games of the year with the Jazz including 22 starts, transitioning from a spot-up three-point shooter to a ball-in-hand scorer late in the season.

“Ochai is somebody that we’re going to try to continue to expand his game,” Hardy said. “He’s going to try to play in summer league, assuming that he’s healthy and it’s an opportunity for him to get a ton of game reps and keep building on probably the last 10 games of the season.” 

The Jazz now turn their attention to the NBA Draft which will be held on June 22. The NBA Lottery takes place in mid-May, followed by the NBA Draft Combine May 16-18.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Kedon Slovis Feels BYU Offense Has Been Easy To Learn During Spring

BYU QB Kedon Slovis embraced the offense from Aaron Roderick during spring practices.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Utah Quarterback Brandon Rose Focused On Continuing To Grow As A Leader

Utah quarterback Brandon Rose has pulled away from the pack in the Utes' spring ball battle for QB2 and is focused on continuing his growth.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Photos: Renderings of MLB Ballpark In SLC Released

Early concept photos of the proposed MLB Ballpark in SLC were released after the LHM group announced their plan to bring baseball to Utah.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

MLB To SLC: LHM Group Announces Attempt To Bring Major League Baseball Team To Utah

Steve Starks and Larry H. Miller announced their intent to bring an MLB team to Salt Lake City on Wednesday.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Tight End Dalton Kincaid Visiting NFL Teams Following Medical Clearance

Former Utah Ute and projected first-round NFL Draft pick Dalton Kincaid is visiting NFL teams following his medical clearance.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

ESPN Events Set To Host Inaugural College Gymnastics Invitational In Utah

ESPN Events announced they will be hosting an inaugural gymnastics invitational in 2024 that will be held in Utah and feature the Red Rocks.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Jazz Front Office Won’t Force A Championship Timeline