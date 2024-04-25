Bears Select USC QB Caleb Williams With No. 1 Pick In 2024 NFL Draft

On the Site:
Apr 25, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY – The Chicago Bears selected former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Chicago Bears draft Caleb Williams with No. 1 pick

The NFL Draft is being held around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan from April 25–27.

Williams gives the Bears a new franchise quarterback after Justin Fields was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this offseason. The Heisman Trophy winning quarterback enters the NFL after spending his freshman season at Oklahoma followed by two years at USC.

The NFL Draft is televised on NFL Network and ESPN.

About Caleb Williams

As a freshman in 2021, the Washington, D.C. native threw for 1,912 yards, 21 touchdowns, and four interceptions. After a lone season with the Sooners, Williams followed head coach Lincoln Riley to Southern California.

In his first season with the Trojans, Williams threw for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He earned the Heisman Trophy for his play as a sophomore.

In his final season at USC, Williams threw for 3,633 yards, 30 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 2023.

ESPN ranked Williams as the No. 1 quarterback and top overall prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller compared Williams to New York Jets quarterback and future hall of famer Aaron Rodgers.

2024 NFL Draft Schedule

Round 1: Begins on Thursday, April 25 at 6:00 p.m. (MDT)

Rounds 2-3: Begins on Friday, April 26 at 5:00 p.m. (MDT)

Rounds 4-7: Begins on Saturday, April 27 at 10:00 a.m. (MDT)

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

