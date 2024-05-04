BYU Women’s Basketball Adds Former Utah, Cal Transfer

PROVO, Utah— BYU women’s basketball picked up a third transfer portal commitment in 2024. The latest addition is well-known in Utah basketball circles.

Kemery Martin, a former Utah Gatorade Player of the Year at Corner Canyon High School, is transferring from Cal to BYU.

Martin will use her sixth and final year of college eligibility in Provo.

“Kemery is a three-level scorer that will add depth and experience to our young roster,” BYU women’s basketball head coach Amber Whiting said. “She has the ability to shoot it from deep, put it on the deck, get to the rim and she has a high basketball IQ which helps her create for her teammates as well. She is a great fit for our team and will make an immediate impact through her experience and leadership.”

Martin began her college career at the University of Utah

A native of Sandy, Martin (pronounced Marteen) began her college career in Salt Lake City at the University of Utah. Martin was a Pac-12 Honorable Mention selection for the Utes in 2021. She was at Utah for three seasons. In her final year on the hill in 2022, she suffered an injury. That forced her into a medical redshirt that year.

Martin then transferred to Cal, where she started 55 games for the Bears.

Last season, Martin averaged 6.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists for Cal. In the 2023 campaign, Martin was one of the leading scorers at 10.6 points per game and knocked down 38.1% of her three-point attempts.

Martin joins Buffalo’s Hattie Ogden and Santa Clara’s Marya Hudgins in BYU’s transfer portal class for 2024.

