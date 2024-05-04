Chicho Arango Lifts Real Salt Lake To Victory Over Sporting Kansas City

SANDY – Chicho Arango scored late in the second half to push Real Salt Lake‘s winning streak to three consecutive matches with a win over Sporting Kansas City.

Real Salt Lake stretches winning streak

RSL hosted Kansas City at America First Field in Sandy, Utah on Saturday, May 4.

Real Salt Lake defeated Sporting KC, 1-0.

RSL had its opportunities during the first 45 minutes of action. The home side controlled possession for 63.5 percent of the opening half and had multiple chances to put one in the back of the net. Real Salt Lake recorded seven shots in the first half, including two on goal. Sporting KC owned possession for only 36.5 percent of the half and was limited to six shots, including just one on frame. The visiting side also failed to earn a corner kick in the first half while Real Salt Lake had four opportunities from the corner.

In the second half, Real Salt Lake’s chances continued and seemed plentiful. Multiple balls bounced the wrong for RSL inside of the 18-yard box after the break. A couple of would-be goals landed on the near post rather than sailing on frame and into the net. However, Real Salt Lake’s pressure didn’t relent and it finally paid off in the 81st minute.

With 10 minutes left to play, Chicho Arango put his boot to the ball and sent a close shot into the back of the net to break what was heading toward a scoreless result. The forward’s shot put Real Salt Lake ahead of Sporting KC, 1-0. It was Arango’s ninth goal of the season.

The home side held off Sporting KC in the closing minutes to secure three points at home and a third straight victory.

Real Salt Lake ended with 58.6 percent of the possession and control of the final scoreboard.

RSL finished the night with four more shots than Sporting KC, 14-10, and four more shots on frame, 5-1.

Real Salt Lake’s next match is in the Round of 32 in the 2024 U.C. Open Cup. On Wednesday, May 8, RSL will travel to to Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico to face the New Mexico United of the USL Championship. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MT). The match can be heard on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), and KSLSports.com.

Real Salt Lake this season

Real Salt Lake opened its 2024 schedule with a 2-0 loss to Inter Miami CF on February 21. The club followed up the season-opening loss by picking up a point in a 1-1 draw with St. Louis only three days later.

Following the draw with St. Louis, Real Salt Lake beat LAFC at home, 3-0. Then, RSL fell at home to the Colorado Rapids, 2-1.

Real Salt Lake got back on track with a 2-1 win over Vancouver on March 23 and a 3-1 victory over St. Louis on March 30.

The team’s two-game winning streak was snapped with a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United FC on April 6 at Allianz Field.

On April 13, RSL played the Columbus Crew to a scoreless draw before crushing the Chicago Fire, 4-0, a week later.

In the club’s last match before facing Sporting KC, RSL picked up a 2-1 win over Philadelphia.

