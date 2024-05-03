On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Weekend traffic alert for Davis County
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Star Dallin Hall Found Immediate Alignment With Kevin Young

May 3, 2024, 11:07 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – Sometimes, in the Transfer Portal era, the best additions in college basketball are the players you retain.

Truer words have not been spoken for BYU as they regained point guard Dallin Hall.

Hall had a brief visit to the Transfer Portal in the aftermath of Mark Pope taking the head coach job at Kentucky.

Dallin Hall has “unfinished business” with BYU basketball

Programs such as Creighton, Duke, Utah State, Clemson, Oklahoma, and others pursued the Honorable Mention All-Big 12 guard, who was fifth in assists in the nation’s number-one-rated conference.

“Unfinished business,” Hall wrote on Instagram when he announced that he was stepping out of the portal to return to BYU last month.

That business now involves new BYU basketball head coach Kevin Young.

Young leaves the top assistant role with the NBA’s Phoenix Suns to take over a BYU program looking for its first NCAA Tournament win since 2012.

After talks with Young, Hall wanted to be part of the new era of BYU basketball heading into his junior season next winter.

Dall Hall joined the KSL Sports Zone’s JJ & Alex (Weekdays, 3-7 p.m.) on Friday to discuss his return to the Cougars.

“When Coach Young got the job, he reached out to me pretty quickly and let me know that they really wanted me back,” Hall told the KSL Sports Zone.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dallin Hall (@dallin_hall)

“Through a series of conversations, we were able to kind of talk about game plan, how he envisions using me this upcoming season. And just overall, I felt like I could really trust him. What he says, he’s a man of integrity, it seems like he really carries himself well. And his basketball mind is off the charts. Obviously, he was a top coach in the NBA.”

Hall averaged 9.0 points, 5.1 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game last season, all of which increased from his freshman season.

He was a star performer in BYU’s win at Kansas inside Allen Fieldhouse. The knockdown three over Hunter Dickinson will live in BYU basketball lore for years to come.

Since Dallin Hall signed with BYU in 2020, even when the Cougars were in the WCC, he made it clear that his goal was to one day play in the NBA. Kevin Young has stepped into the BYU program with a desire to turn Provo into a place that prepares hoopers for the NBA.

“He’s a relationship-kind of a coach. I think you get that from him as you hear some of those NBA guys talk about him,” Hall said. “Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and those guys talk very highly of him. You can tell immediately in my conversations with him; he shot me straight about what he thought of my game and how he pictured things going. He’s just easy to have a conversation and relationship with.”

“The Avengers” are assembling in Provo

Since Hall announced his return, BYU has hired Chris Burgess as an assistant coach on Young’s bench. A move that Hall was thrilled to see.

“It was huge. Obviously, he’s been here. He knows how to recruit, especially to BYU. Burgess is my guy. He recruited me since I was a freshman in high school,” Hall said. “I just love the way he treats others and how he carries himself. He’s a phenomenal recruiter and an incredible coach.”

Burgess joins Brandon Dunson as the two assistants on Young’s staff so far.

“Coach Young seems to be putting together a super staff,” Hall said. “Like the Avengers of all staff’s for basketball. So we’re super excited.”

Dallin Hall lays out goals for the 2024-25 season

While the “Avengers” put the finishing touches on the roster for next season, Hall and the returning BYU players are getting back to work, with their sights set on achieving more than a first-round NCAA Tournament exit next season.

“We have huge goals. I think the possibilities are endless. I think we need to gel together this summer. Get these new guys in and figure out how coach wants us to play. But the thing about the culture that we’ve created here within the team is everyone buys in. It’s all about the team. Like you saw last season, it was a different guy stepping up every game. So there’s no egos. It’s just about winning. We love each other.”

Hall later added, “…We want to make sure we’re back in that tournament in March. We want to make a deep run. Getting to the tournament is awesome now that we’ve been able to taste that. But if anything, it just makes us more hungry because we now know what that’s like. We want to make a deep run. Obviously, I know Coach Young is anxious to get to work and prove himself. So we’re all just ready to get after it.”

Beyond chasing NCAA Tournament success and NBA preparation, Hall saw traits in Young that he immediately connected with as he decided to “run it back” for another season.

“From the jump, I could tell he’s just really focused on relationships and winning basketball. Those two things align well with my value system.”

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals Can’t Find Equalizer, Fall To Angel City FC At Home

The Utah Royals FC fought hard to pull out a second-straight draw with Angel City but fell short in the end, 2-1.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Dana Foederer Scores First NWSL Goal To Drop Angel City Lead To One

With Utah down by two goals, Dana Foederer put the Royals on the board in the second half to give some momentum to the home side.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Kalani Sitake Sees Bright Future Ahead For 16-Team Big 12

BYU football head coach Kalani Sitake wrapped up spring Big 12 coaches meetings in Scottsdale, Arizona.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Draft Prospect: Kentucky G Reed Sheppard

Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard is projected to be selected in the lottery of the 2024 NBA Draft where the Utah Jazz own a top-ten pick.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Smith Entertainment Group Requests New Lease, City Blocks For Revitalization Project

S.E.G. requested a new lease and additional blocks around the Delta Center as part of a revitalization project in downtown Salt Lake City.

10 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Utes Lacrosse Advance To Third Straight ASUN Championship Game

Utah lacrosse has been a force since joining the ASUN conference earning their third straight trip to the conference championship game.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

BYU Star Dallin Hall Found Immediate Alignment With Kevin Young