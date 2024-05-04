Chicho Arango Gives Real Salt Lake Lead Against Sporting KC

SANDY – Real Salt Lake took the lead late in the second half against Sporting Kansas City thanks to a goal by star forward Chicho Arango.

RSL hosted Kansas City at America First Field in Sandy, Utah on Saturday, May 4.

In the 81st minute of play, Arango broke what was trending to be a scoreless draw at home for Real Salt Lake. The MLS star put a shot in the back of the net following a set play and gave his club a 1-0 lead late in the contest.

It was Arango’s ninth goal of the season.

The forward entered the match having recorded eight goals, seven assists, 44 shots, and 19 shots on target in the first 10 matches he appeared in this season.

Real Salt Lake’s match is broadcast via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), and KSLSports.com.

The Sandy-based club entered the match against SKC tied for the top spot in the Western Conference standings. Coming into the contest, RSL earned 18 points this season and was tied with the LA Galaxy atop the West.

RSL opened May’s slate of games with a 5-3-2 record.

Kansas City arrived in Utah having earned 11 points this season. Sporting KC currently owns a 2-5-3 record.

Saturday’s match was Real Salt Lake and Kansas City’s first meeting since October 2023 when Sporting picked up a 3-2 win. RSL’s last win over KC came in a 3-0 rout on July 17, 2022.

Real Salt Lake this season

Real Salt Lake opened its 2024 schedule with a 2-0 loss to Inter Miami CF on February 21. The club followed up the season-opening loss by picking up a point in a 1-1 draw with St. Louis only three days later.

Following the draw with St. Louis, Real Salt Lake beat LAFC at home, 3-0. Then, RSL fell at home to the Colorado Rapids, 2-1.

Real Salt Lake got back on track with a 2-1 win over Vancouver on March 23 and a 3-1 victory over St. Louis on March 30.

The team’s two-game winning streak was snapped with a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United FC on April 6 at Allianz Field.

On April 13, RSL played the Columbus Crew to a scoreless draw before crushing the Chicago Fire, 4-0, a week later.

In the club’s last match, RSL picked up a 2-1 win over Philadelphia.

