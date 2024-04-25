Utah Hockey Players Celebrate New Fans, New Home On Social Media

SALT LAKE CITY – Players from the Utah Hockey team took to social media to express their gratitude after being welcomed by thousands of fans at Delta Center on Wednesday night.

The Arizona Coyotes hockey transplants made their excitement known by sharing photos and updating their social media platforms to reflect their new home in Utah.

Utah Hockey Players Share Excitement For New Home

Goaltender Connor Ingram quickly endeared himself to fans during Wednesday’s introduction party telling the Utah fanbase, “If you keep this same energy, I’ll run through a wall for you.”

On Thursday, he took to X to share some of his favorite moments from his stop in Salt Lake City.

Thank you Utah, see ya in a couple months. pic.twitter.com/kZ3Cs3DsUg — Connor Ingram (@CBIngram1) April 25, 2024

Ingram, a notorious fan of roller coasters, also set his eyes on Lagoon Amusement Park during his tour of the state.

After an X user recommended that the goalie check out Lagoon, Ingram noted it was already on his to-do list.

“Had to redo a full 5 minute conversation with the wife cuz I blacked out driving past it,” Ingram replied. “I’m so in it’s not funny.”

Center Barrett Hayton also shared one of his favorite moments from the hockey team’s debut as he was greeted on stage by more than 10,000 screaming Utah fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barrett Hayton (@barretthayton)

The former fifth overall pick from the 2019 NHL draft captioned the post “Utah Hockey.”

Goaltender Karel Vejmelka posted a photo on X greeting fans at the airport hangar, alongside an NHL In Utah sign painted in the tunnel at Delta Center.

“We are here,” Vejmelka wrote.

Before Wednesday’s party for fans, the Utah Hockey players visited the Zions Bank Basketball Campus where the Utah Jazz practice throughout the season.

The players met with owner Ryan Smith and Jazz coach Will Hardy before shooting hoops on the team’s practice court.

The Jazz shared footage from the event on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Utah Jazz (@utahjazz)

After the players visited the Jazz’s practice facility, coach Hardy, guard Jordan Clarkson, and All-Star Lauri Markkanen traveled to Delta Center to take in the NHL party.

Markkanen, a native of Finland, posed for a photo with fellow countrymen Matias Maccelli and Juuso Valimaki on his Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauri Markkanen (@laurimarkkanen)

“PUMPED for hockey in Utah!!” Markkanen wrote, including a slide with the seven-footer in hockey skates.

Finally, perhaps nobody was more excited about their new home than Utah Hockey head coach Andre Tourigny.

The coach posted on X his enthusiasm after visiting Utah for the first time.

Utah, here we come!#superexcited #gratefulfortheopportunity Can’t wait to meet the fan… the people of Utah…

The SEG people…. What a day for our hockey club. Can’t wait to see the reaction of our players and staff… — André Tourigny (@BearTourigny) April 24, 2024

“What a day for our hockey club,” Tourigny wrote. “Can’t wait to see the reaction of our players and staff.”

How To Follow Utah Hockey On Social Media

Though the new hockey team doesn’t yet have official social media accounts, fans can follow the team’s players on social media.

Below is a list of where to find the players who have X and Instagram accounts.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

