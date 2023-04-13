Worried about flooding? Where you can get sandbags to help with possible Utah floods

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah snow totals have reached record highs this winter, leading to the possible need for residents to get sandbags.

Many communities are taking a proactive approach to preparedness for possible flooding.

Cities and counties across Utah want to help and are letting residents know that sandbags are available for pickup.

However, most cities are providing “stop and fill” stations. The fill stations will provide sand and bags but they recommend residents bring their own shovels.

Most cities said they allow residents to fill 20 to 25 bags. Here is a growing list of sandbag stations. For questions please call your local public works office.

Sandbag fill stations