LOCAL NEWS

Worried about flooding? Where you can get sandbags to help with possible Utah floods

Apr 13, 2023, 10:03 AM | Updated: 12:39 pm

With so many Utah communities concerned about potential flooding this spring, because of the heavy ...

With so many Utah communities concerned about potential flooding this spring, because of the heavy winter snowpack in the mountains, Geneva Rock has decided to give it to Utah cities and counties for free. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah snow totals have reached record highs this winter, leading to the possible need for residents to get sandbags.

Many communities are taking a proactive approach to preparedness for possible flooding.

Cities and counties across Utah want to help and are letting residents know that sandbags are available for pickup.

However, most cities are providing “stop and fill” stations. The fill stations will provide sand and bags but they recommend residents bring their own shovels.

Most cities said they allow residents to fill 20 to 25 bags.  Here is a growing list of sandbag stations. For questions please call your local public works office.

Sandbag fill stations

  • Cache County Sheriff’s Office: 1250 West 200 North in Logan
  • Cottonwood HeightsPublic works yard, 6579 South 3000 East (open multiple dates and times)
  • Davis County1500 East 650 North, Fruit Heights
  • Draper City: Andy Ballard Arena, 1600 Highland Dr.
  • Harrisville City Public Works: 1350 N. U.S. Highway 89
  • Hyrum: 600 East 75 North
  • Kaysville: City officials have closed a self-filling sandbag station due to significant flooding around Orchard Ridge and Mountain Road. For those Kaysville residents that live near streams or creeks, sandbags ARE available at Davis County Publis Works, 1500 East 650 North, Fruit Heights (801-444-2230)
  • North Ogden Public Works: 165 East  Lomond View Dr.
  • Provo: Public Works Building, 1625 South Industrial Pkwy
  • Salt Lake County AND Salt Lake City:  SLCo Public Works Operations Division, 604 West 6960 South in Midvale
    • County residents can fill up to 25 sandbags themselves. Sand and bags will be provided, people need to bring their own shovels and gloves.
  • Springville: Canyon Road trailhead, Community Park, and the Fieldhouse (old pool)
  • Wasatch County Public Works: 1891 West 3000 South
  • Weber County: EK Bailey Construction, 1243 N. Washington Blvd., 801-782-4748
  • Woods Cross: Public Works facility, 1200 W 2287 S. Limited to 12 bags, first come, first served
  • Wellsville: 200 South 400 West. 
  • Tooele: multiple locations

