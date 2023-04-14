Close
UPDATED: Where you can help with flooding prevention

Apr 14, 2023, 12:58 PM | Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 9:49 am

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — As snowmelt continues to increase with warmer spring temperatures, multiple cities are already experiencing flooding. Here’s where you can help.

Sugar House, Wasatch County, Kaysville, Ogden, and Emigration Canyon are just a few of the places that have faced early flooding, and several of them have requested the public’s help.

Salt Lake County declared a state of emergency late Wednesday due to the flooding caused by spring runoff.

Millcreek declared a local state of emergency Thursday after their store of sandbags was depleted, being used to aid nearby Sugar House.

Most cities are providing “stop and fill” stations. The fill stations will provide sand and bags but they recommend residents bring their own shovels.

Sandbag fill stations

  • Cache County Sheriff’s Office, 1250 West 200 North in Logan
  • Cottonwood HeightsPublic works yard, 6579 South 3000 East (open multiple dates and times)
  • Davis County1500 East 650 North, Fruit Heights
  • Draper CityAndy Ballard Arena, 1600 Highland Dr.
  • Harrisville City Public Works1350 North US 89
  • Highland, two locations
  • Heber, 1891 W 3000 S, Heber City
  • Hyrum City600 East 75 North
  • Kaysville, City officials have closed a self-filling sandbag station due to significant flooding around Orchard Ridge and Mountain Road. For those Kaysville residents that live near streams or creeks, sandbags ARE available at Davis County Publis Works, 1500 East 650 North, Fruit Heights (801-444-2230)
  • Lehi, 560 West Glen Carter Drive/1525 North 600 East
  • Millcreek, Millcreek Public Works Yard, 3800 S. Wasatch Blvd., 8 am – 4 pm.
  • North Ogden Public Works165 East  Lomond View Dr.
  • Provo, Public Works Building, 1625 South Industrial Pkwy
  • Salt Lake County AND Salt Lake City:  SLCo Public Works Operations Division, 604 West 6960 South in Midvale and Rosewood Park, 1400 N 1200 W.
    • County residents can fill up to 25 sandbags themselves. Sand and bags will be provided, people need to bring their own shovels and gloves.
  • Sandy City
  • SpringvilleCanyon Road trailhead, Community Park, and the Fieldhouse (old pool)
  • Sugar House, north of I-80, south of 2100 South, and between 1300 East and 1700 East in Salt Lake City, Utah.
  • Taylorsville, 4551 S. Atherton Drive
  • Wasatch County Public Works1891 West 3000 South
  • Weber County, EK Bailey Construction, 1243 N. Washington Blvd., 801-782-4748
  • Woods Cross CityPublic Works facility, 1200 W 2287 S. Limited to 12 bags, first come, first served
  • Wellsville City, 200 South 400 West. 
  • Tooele Citymultiple locations

Areas along Red Butte Creek, Emigration Creek, City Creek, Big Cottonwood Creek, Little Cottonwood Creek and Mill Creek are at the highest risk of spring runoff flooding caused by this year’s record-breaking snowpack, according to a press release from Salt Lake County concerning the state of emergency.

