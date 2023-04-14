Where you can help with flooding prevention

SALT LAKE CITY — As snowmelt continues to increase with warmer spring temperatures, multiple cities are already experiencing flooding. Here’s where you can help.

Sugar House, Wasatch County, Kaysville, Ogden, and Emigration Canyon are just a few of the places that have faced early flooding, and several of them have requested the public’s help.

Salt Lake County declared a state of emergency late Wednesday due to the flooding caused by spring runoff.

Millcreek declared a local state of emergency Thursday after their store of sandbags was depleted, being used to aid nearby Sugar House.

Most cities are providing “stop and fill” stations. The fill stations will provide sand and bags but they recommend residents bring their own shovels.

Sandbag fill stations

Areas along Red Butte Creek, Emigration Creek, City Creek, Big Cottonwood Creek, Little Cottonwood Creek and Mill Creek are at the highest risk of spring runoff flooding caused by this year’s record-breaking snowpack, according to a press release from Salt Lake County concerning the state of emergency.