Flood advisory issued for Emigration Creek

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Emigration Creek Sunday night.

According to a tweet, Emigration Creek was forecast to crest at 125 cubic feet per second between 9 p.m. Sunday and 4 a.m. Monday.

“This is a great time for enhanced awareness/preparedness, and many flood mitigation tools are already in place for the affected areas,” the tweet said.

A Flood Advisory has been issued for Emigration Creek as it is forecast to crest at 125 cfs between 9PM and 4AM tonight, above action stage. This is a great time for enhanced awareness/preparedness, and many flood mitigation tools are already in place for the affected areas #utwx pic.twitter.com/9kGGmaBdGE — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) April 16, 2023

The creek was already flowing heavily when a backed-up culvert overflowed its banks and flooded a yard and driveway on Tuesday.

Tim Erickson thought his home was a goner.

“It was incredible how quickly it happened,” Erickson said a couple of days later. “If you can believe that (the water) was 2 feet or 3 or 4 feet above that culvert.”

Neighbors and strangers rallied to lay down sandbags as quickly as they could while work crews scrambled to unclog the culvert.

Emigration Canyon Metro Township Mayor Joe Smolka said Emigration Creek was running at 155 cubic feet per second in the canyon, which was higher than the 148 cubic feet per second measured in 1983.