Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

3 Granite School students recognized in national business competition

Apr 20, 2023, 7:11 PM | Updated: 8:41 pm

Katija Stjepovic's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — As a senior in high school, it’s rare to have it all figured out but some seniors in the Granite School District might.

“Hopefully I am a CEO of my company or a CEO of another company,” Skyline High School senior Harleen Saini said. “I want to be helping the community around me so hopefully I can give back and be successful for myself as well.” 

She was one of 18 students who enrolled in the Granite CEO program. It’s the first course in Utah to participate in a national program offered through the Midland Institute for Entrepreneurship. 

“The whole point of it is to really get the kids thinking about business. But not just thinking about it – actually doing it,” Erin Paulsen, the facilitator of Granite CEO said.

If Thursday’s events taught them anything, it’s that this course is working.

In a national competition, students pitched businesses like bath bundle essentials to seed growing kits for young kids and even a taxidermy cleaning and preservation service.

“I just wanted to make mine fun, catchy, interactive. It kind of worked out,” Nadia Ferguson said about her pitch for ‘Nadia’s Necessities’, a line of body wrap towels, hair towels, and shower steamers.

Utah students placed first and third and another received an honorable mention out of a pool of 398 student pitches from across the country. 

“We provide all-inclusive gardening kits for kids with various plant types,” Saini said during her pitch.

She told us she created scientific gardening kits for kids. “The process, it was really fun. I had my prototypes for my product and then my friends helped me film the actual footage for it. It was so exciting. I’m so happy,” she said.

Granite CEO isn’t your average business class. It’s hands-on and interactive, pushing students to get out of their comfort zone.

“These kids not only do they have to, you know, talk to people that they’re going to sell to but they have to present themselves and present their products,” Paulsen said. “They have to talk to local business leaders. They have to set up appointments with the local business leaders.” 

Granite seniors are already setting the bar high for the next entrepreneurs that follow.

“Making my own business has been by far, one of the best learning experiences I’ve ever ever had,” Ferguson said.

These students will be launching their real businesses at Trolley Square during a trade show selling their own products. That is scheduled for May 13th from noon through 2 p.m.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Layton landslide home...

Shelby Lofton

Landslide forces Layton man to leave home

Warming temperatures have caused more problems for Utah neighborhoods including a Layton home that was evacuated because of another mudslide.

21 hours ago

Pothole repair...

Jed Boal

UDOT workers brave traffic and weather to fill potholes

The maintenance crews that patch the potholes for UDOT said they’ve never seen the roads so badly beaten.

21 hours ago

sketch of man on witness stand...

Madison Swenson

Video: Police asking Lori Vallow Daybell about JJ’s whereabouts shown to jury on day 13 of trial

Day nine of testimony in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial featured a number of witnesses — including a police officer who was at the scene of Charles Vallow's death, a babysitter for JJ Vallow, the husband of one of Vallow Daybell's former friends, and a detective who was involved in the welfare check on JJ.

21 hours ago

(Utah Highway Patrol)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Utah trooper who hit wrong-way driver to stop him says he acted instinctively

SANDY, Utah — Chad McCoy wasn’t aware there was a wrong-way driver nearby until he saw the pickup truck coming right at him. “I had just finished my shift in Salt Lake County. I had just crossed over into Tooele County. I didn’t hear anything on the (police) radio at that time. I just noticed […]

21 hours ago

B3 Kids, brain body boost...

Ayanna Likens

Online resource helps students learn about physical and mental health

Teaching kids how to keep their bodies healthy is important, a program through SelectHealth now offers a fun way to learn about physical and mental health inside the classroom.

21 hours ago

Wadman Park, North Ogden Soccer field flooded. (Erik Merkley)...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko

State to tap rainy day funds for continued flood relief, Cox says

Gov. Spencer Cox said Utah has already depleted its $5 million fund for flood relief, and plans to use emergency funds for continue flood response.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

3 Granite School students recognized in national business competition