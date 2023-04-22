Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

Bud Light exec takes leave after boycott calls, reports say

Apr 22, 2023, 4:48 PM

FILE - Cans of Bud Light beer are seen in Washington, Thursday Jan. 10, 2019. The marketing executi...

FILE - Cans of Bud Light beer are seen in Washington, Thursday Jan. 10, 2019. The marketing executive who oversaw a partnership between Bud Light and a transgender influencer is taking a leave of absence after it snowballed into cries for boycotts from some angry customers, according to media reports, Friday, April 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — The marketing executive who oversaw a partnership between Bud Light and a transgender influencer is taking a leave of absence after it snowballed into cries for boycotts from some angry customers, according to media reports.

Alissa Heinerscheid, Bud Light’s vice president of marketing, will be replaced by Todd Allen, most recently global vice president of Budweiser, according to reports from Beer Business Daily and Ad Age.

A spokesperson for Bud Light’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch InBev, on Saturday did not directly confirm the leave of absence but said Allen as vice president of Bud Light will report directly to Benoit Garbe, U.S. chief marketing officer. The company also made streamlining changes so that its most senior marketers are more closely connected to all of its brand activities.

The partnership between the blue-emblazoned beer brand and Dylan Mulvaney, who has more than 10.8 million followers on social media, hit the internet on April 1. That’s when Mulvaney posted a video on Instagram showing herself cracking open a can of Bud Light, one with the hashtag #budlightpartner.

Companies have broadened efforts to attract customers and employees across racial, cultural and other lines as the country continues to diversify. In many cases, their own shareholders have pushed them to become more inclusive in hopes of improved returns.

Earlier this month, Bud Light said, “Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics.”

But the Bud Light-Mulvaney partnership quickly brought an onslaught of criticism from people who said they’re angry about the world going “woke.” Musician Kid Rock posted a video of himself shooting cans of Bud Light with a rifle.

Anheuser-Busch InBev’s stock that trades in the United States is down 1.8% since Mulvaney’s April 1 video showing herself taking a sip of Bud Light. But the stock is still up 9.1% for the year so far, more than the broad U.S. stock market, as measured by the S&P 500.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Consumer

Mortgage rates...

Anna Bahney, CNN and Ladd Egan, KSL TV

Mortgage rates climb to the highest level in a month

Mortgage rates rose this week, after five weeks of falling.

2 days ago

Cancelled overseas tours...

Matt Gephardt, Cindy St. Clair and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt: Utahns say they’re out thousands after South Jordan travel company cancels overseas tours

Imagine paying thousands of dollars for a once-in-a-lifetime trip, only to have the travel company cancel it on you – twice. Many of our viewers say it has happened to them and they are being refused refunds. Now, they are worried they are going to lose thousands of dollars.

3 days ago

A Tesla Model 3 on display at the Tesla store in Santa Monica, California. The Model 3 is one of th...

Ella Nilsen

Here are the EV models eligible for new tax credits up to $7,500

The Treasury Department has revealed which cars will be eligible for the new electric vehicle tax credits.

3 days ago

Airlines Cancel Thousands Of Flights As Omicron Cases Surge...

Forrest Brown, CNN

Here’s what you should do if your flight is canceled or delayed

Computer glitches. Awful weather. Staffing shortages. Holiday crunches. So many things can cause a flight to be delayed or canceled.

4 days ago

Cupbop bowls are prepared in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Cupbop is a Korean barbecue in...

Michael Houck

Cupbop celebrates 10-year anniversary with $6 deal for ‘Cupbop Day’

The Utah-based Korean express-food company celebrates 10 years of service with a special discount in May.

4 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Tamara Vaifanua

Thrifting with a twist at Worn & Adorn in West Jordan

Second-hand shopping is a popular trend that really took off during the pandemic. KSL TV’s Tamara Vaifanua shows us how one Utah entrepreneur turned her love for bargains into a profitable side hustle.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Bud Light exec takes leave after boycott calls, reports say