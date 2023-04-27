ENTERTAINMENT
Carrie Fisher to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame on Star Wars Day
Apr 27, 2023, 12:17 PM | Updated: 1:12 pm
(Mario Anzuoni/Reuters via CNN)
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — The late actress Carrie Fisher will be honored, posthumously, with a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.
The honor, given by Hollywood’s Chamber of Commerce, will take place on a ceremony on May 4, known as Star Wars Day. Fans will celebrate “May The Fourth” Fisher’s star will be near her co-stars in the film franchise Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford, according to Walkoffame.com.
Her star will be near Hamill’s and across the street from her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds’ star.
“Long overdue & so well-deseerved,” Hamill posted on his popular Instagram page.
Fisher played the iconic Princess Leia Organa in the original 1977 “Star Wars: A New Hope” film and the two that followed. Her character was a key leader of the Rebel Alliance and the daughter of Anakin Skywalker and Padme Amidala. She is loved by a fanbase who admired her on-screen thoughness.
Fisher was born in 1956 to Reynolds and Eddie Fisher and is best know for her ties to a galaxy far, far away but found success writing a book “Postcards from the Edge” and a screenplay based on her novel.
Fisher died in 2016 while Reynolds suffered a stroke the following day and also passed away. Her daughter Billie Lourd will accept the award.
