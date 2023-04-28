Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
LOCAL NEWS

Victims in No. Ogden shooting and house fire identified as married couple

Apr 28, 2023, 11:44 AM | Updated: 1:23 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — Scott and Jodi Roberts were identified as the homeowners in a fatal shooting and house fire Thursday night.

Chief Criminal Deputy Branden Miles with the Weber County Attorney’s Office confirmed what neighbors told KSL TV about the identity of those involved in the shooting and fire that left a second man dead as he exited the home and fired at police officers who had responded to a call of shots fired.

Across the street, a number of bullet holes can be seen in that home’s garage door.

“I heard some really fast-paced pops. ‘Pop pop pop pop pop,’” area resident Lisa Olsen said.

Olsen described hearing multiple shots fired Thursday night. She could hear shots ringing out clearly as a neighbor living below the action.

“I got an alert on my phone that gunshots had gone off in the neighborhood. Then, I looked outside, and I saw the smoke coming up,” she said.

North Ogden police said as soon as they got out of their cars, a man came out of the home and started firing. Officers returned fire and hit and killed him.

Inside the home, police found Scott Roberts dead, and Jodi Roberts alive and injured. She was rushed to the hospital. Neighbors said she was in surgery Friday morning.

The shooting is not the only piece to this investigation underway.

“As soon as the gunfight ended, they realized the house was on fire … Fire responded, and the house appears to be a total loss,” Chief Dirk Quinney with the North Ogden Police Department said.

Neighbors said the Roberts, roughly in their 60s, had been living in the neighborhood for a handful of years. One neighbor said she was home when she saw Jodi Roberts outside seeking help after suffering what appeared to be a gunshot wound herself. Neighbors speculated the shooting could be rooted in a family visit gone wrong.

Neighbors said the family owned a couple of dogs. There is no word on their conditions. Police do believe the man who shot at them started the fire intentionally.

The Weber County Attorney’s Office says the investigation is ongoing.

KSL 5 TV Live

