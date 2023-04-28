North Ogden shooting and house fire leaves 2 dead, 1 hospitalized

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — Two people are dead and one is hospitalized after shots were fired and a house caught fire in North Ogden on Thursday.

North Ogden police said officers responded to a home at 3220 Mountain Road at 6:30 p.m. after neighbors reported hearing as many as 15 shots fired.

When officers arrived, Police Chief Dirk Quinney said a man exited the house and started firing at them, prompting officers to fire back. The suspect was struck by the gunfire and later confirmed dead.

After the shooting had ended, officers realized the house had caught on fire, Quinney said. Witnesses captured photos and video of the burning building, showing smoke and flames shooting out from the roof. Fire officials say the house was a complete loss, but the fire was contained to one home.

Quinney said two victims were found inside the house: a man who was declared dead and a woman who was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The woman is now in stable condition, Quinney said.

Police are still investigating the cause of the shooting, but they believe it potentially involves a sibling dispute. The cause of the fire is also still unknown