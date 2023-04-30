‘He could be anywhere now:’ Police manhunt continues for suspect in Texas mass shooting

(CNN) — The FBI is helping in the manhunt for a gunman accused of shooting and killing five people — including a child — at a Cleveland, Texas, home after neighbors asked him to stop firing his rifle outdoors.

“The multi-agency search for suspect Francisco Oropeza continues this morning,” the FBI’s Houston office tweeted Sunday. “Reminder, if you see him DO NOT approach him. He is armed and dangerous. If you have a tip about his whereabouts call the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office at 936-653-4367.”

Oropeza, 38, is accused of killing four adults and an 8-year-old boy at a neighboring home Friday night in Cleveland, Texas — about 40 miles northeast of downtown Houston.

“The victims, they came over to the fence said, ‘Hey, could you mind not shooting out in the yard. We have a young baby that is trying to go sleep,'” San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said Saturday.

The suspect, who had been drinking, responded: “I’ll do what I want to in my front yard.”

At some point, a doorbell camera at the home of the victims captured the suspect approaching with his rifle, Capers said.

Then the home turned into a scene of carnage. Multiple people were later found dead in different rooms.

Authorities believe two women died while using their bodies to shield two young children. Both of those children survived, Capers said.

But 8-year-old Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman was shot and killed. So were Sonia Argentina Gúzman, 25; Diana Velázquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31, and José Jonathan Cásarez, 18.

All five were shot “almost execution style” — above the neck at close range, the sheriff said.

Five other people who were home during the rampage were not hurt, Capers said. Three children were found covered in blood and were taken to a hospital, but were not injured.

‘He’s out there, and he’s a threat’

Investigators initially started tracking Oropeza using his cell phone, but say the trail went cold Saturday evening.

“He could be anywhere now,” Capers said Saturday.

“We consider him armed and dangerous,” said James Smith, FBI Houston Special Agent in Charge. “He’s out there, and he’s a threat to the community.”

Authorities had received previous calls about Oropeza allegedly shooting his rifle in the front yard, the sheriff said.

Oropeza was known to shoot a .223 rifle, Capers said. Shell casings were also found outside the home after the shooting.

Authorities found at least three weapons inside the suspect’s home and spoke to the suspect’s wife, the sheriff said.

Oropeza’s cell phone was found abandoned, along with articles of clothing, Capers said.

“The tracking dogs from Texas Department of Corrections picked up the scent, and then they lost that scent,” he said.

As of Saturday, “We don’t believe him to be in the area,” the sheriff said. Capers said he suspected Oropeza was at least 10 to 20 miles away from the crime scene.

All 5 slain victims were Honduran

Some of those inside the home had moved there from Houston just days ago, the sheriff said.

Wilson Paz, director general of migrant protection for Honduras, told CNN all five victims were Honduran.

The Honduran consulate in Houston is making contact with the families of the victims as it learns more about the investigation, Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina said on social media.

“We demand that the full weight of the law be applied against those who are responsible for this crime,” Reina said.

The US has suffered at least 176 mass shootings in the first four months of this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The nonprofit, like CNN, defines mass shootings as those in which four or more people are shot — not including the shooter.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.