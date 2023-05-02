Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
CRIME

Police identify suspected gunman in SLC park shooting that injured 2

May 1, 2023, 8:39 PM | Updated: May 2, 2023, 8:58 pm

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A 32-year-old man is now behind bars, accused of shooting two people at a park in Salt Lake City Monday night during a soccer game.

The man was identified Tuesday as Steven Mathew Macias.

“This morning, SLCPD detectives got information about Macias’ location in Juab County, Utah. The Utah Highway Patrol safely took him into custody,” read a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department.

The call came in at approximately 7:30 p.m. Monday that shots had been fired at the park, located at 1150 West and 1700 South. Police said that’s around the time Macias shot a 65-year-old man, who was sitting in his truck, with a rifle.

The victim then ran from the scene.

“After shooting the 65-year-old man, Macias is accused of shooting into a crowd of people on the park’s soccer field, which critically injured a 21-year-old man,” the release stated.

One of the rounds also hit a passing car with a person inside, according to police.

When officers arrived on scene, they were led onto the field, where the 21-year-old man was. Lifesaving aid was administered before he was transported to the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

A search then began for the 65-year-old man.

“It is estimated the man ran approximately 150 yards to the south of the parking lot where he was shot and then collapsed in vegetation,” the release stated.

At approximately 10 p.m. Monday, officers found the victim in the vegetation with a gunshot wound. Emergency care was also provided to him before he was taken to the hospital in serious condition, where he remains Tuesday night.

Police said following the shooting, Macias got into his SUV and left the park, traveling westbound on 1700 South.

“When the shooting happened, approximately 30 people, including children and teens, were on the soccer field either watching or participating in the game itself,” read a Monday evening press release from the SLCPD.

Macias will be booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail for investigation of seven counts of felony discharge of a firearm and four counts of aggravated assaults.

