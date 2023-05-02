Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH'S DROUGHT

Utah launches statewide turf grass buyback program as it seeks water-use reformation

May 2, 2023, 9:20 AM

Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during a press conference at the Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District's...

Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during a press conference at the Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District's Conservation Garden Park in West Jordan on Monday. Officials announced a statewide water-wise landscaping incentive program. (Spenser Heaps/Deseret News)

(Spenser Heaps/Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

WEST JORDAN, Utah — This year’s record snowpack has drastically reduced a drought that really began to impact Utah by the end of spring three years ago.

The U.S. Drought Monitor currently lists about 20% of the state in either a moderate or severe drought, while the rest is either “abnormally dry” or under no drought-related designation. It’s a significant turnaround from when nearly 90% of Utah was experiencing severe drought or worse in October.

But as he stood on the grounds of the Conservation Garden Park on Monday, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox pointed out that an “unbelievable” winter is only “one piece of the puzzle” when it comes to thinking about long-term water solutions in the country’s second-driest state.

“In Utah … we’re either in drought or preparing for the next one,” he said. “We need to take action to ensure that we are always prepared.”

That’s why Utah is launching a new, first-of-its-kind statewide incentive program, which helps Utah residents recover some of the costs of replacing turf grass, so residents can better afford less-thirsty landscape alternatives. The Utah Legislature allocated $5 million in one-time funds and $3 million more in ongoing funds during this year’s legislative session to kickstart the program.

The state program is through Utah Water Savers, originally founded by the Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District in 2017. Utahns living in areas that have adopted new water efficiency standards for new construction can apply online to receive up to $3 per square foot of grass they replace with water-efficient landscaping through the new program.

Gov. Spencer Cox and Rep. Doug Owens, D-Millcreek, laugh during a press conference at the Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District’s Conservation Garden Park in West Jordan on Monday. Officials announced a statewide water-wise landscaping incentive program to encourage residents to replace grass with water-efficient landscaping (Spenser Heaps/Deseret News)

Cox explained that only cities taking a “proactive” approach to future development qualify for the turf grass program, so the state is not paying for buybacks in areas that still have certain grass requirements. A list of eligible municipalities can be found here.

The Central Utah, Jordan Valley, Washington County and Weber Basin water conservancy districts will also match the buyback offered by the state. State officials note that replacing turf grass varies from yard to yard but it typically costs under $5 per square foot if they do it themselves, though the cost is steeper if they hire a contractor.

Projects replacing grass for a full xeriscape or even a partial Localscape can qualify for the incentive, said Cynthia Bee, a spokeswoman for the Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District, who spoke about the new program on an episode of KSL NewsRadio’s “Dave and Dujanovic” last week.

However, there are some other guidelines to qualify.

  • A project can’t include grass in park strips or areas less than 8 feet in width within new developments.
  • No more than 50% of the front and side yard landscaped area in new residential developments can be lawn. This limitation does not apply to residential lots that have less than 250 square feet of landscaped area.
  • Lawn areas can’t exceed 20% of the total landscaped area in new commercial, industrial, institutional or multifamily development common area landscapes — outside of any recreation areas.

The state also unveiled a new public awareness advertisement campaign called “Grass Doesn’t Belong Everywhere,” which will appear on billboards, social media spots and other mediums across the state, as it begins to find ways to reduce future water waste.

Outdoor irrigation accounts for about 60% of all residential water use, according to the Utah Division of Water Resources. Its officials say that cutting back by one lawn watering can save about 3,000 gallons of water, for residents who live on the average quarter-acre lot yard with about 0.17 acres of green space.

Rep. Doug Owens, D-Millcreek, who also helped craft the program, notes that the point of the program is to reduce the amount of water used on ornamental lawns because it’s not really helping anyone to have the traditional landscape.

“When you water your yards, 100% of that water gets depleted, so we’ve got to be smarter about how we landscape in our state going forward,” he said.

Utah’s new turf grass program doesn’t mean Utah will begin to have lots of dirt and stone landscapes like Las Vegas, he added. It’s one of the reasons why there are still vegetation requirements in place. In fact, state officials intentionally chose to announce the program at Conservation Garden Park because it showcases beautiful and innovative landscapes that don’t use as much water as turf grass.

The Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District’s Conservation Garden Park in West Jordan shows off examples of water-wise landscaping on Monday. (Spenser Heaps/Deseret News)

Monday’s announcement follows several efforts made by state and local officials when it comes to watering lawns, including programs aimed at replacing park strips outside of homes and businesses.

It also builds on other efforts to reduce water consumption, Cox said. For instance, the Legislature also added $200 million to the state’s agriculture optimization program, which helps farmers and ranchers afford changes that reduce how much water they consume. It’s estimated that agricultural irrigation accounts for between 75% and 85% of all Utah’s water consumption.

The governor also said that other investments are going toward technologies that help capture water during years of abundance so it can be used during times of scarcity so that the state doesn’t “squander” a year like this one. That includes water banking and groundwater recharge projects, on top of incentives to cut back on outdoor irrigation.

Utahns should continue to find ways to continue to conserve after billions of gallons were saved over the past two years, Cox added.

“Water conservation across all sectors is critical,” he said. “With the demand for water increasing across the state, we need to find ways to use water more efficiently and to reduce waste. … We desperately want this to be a place where our kids and grandkids can live, and the only way we’re going to be able to do that is if we’re smarter about the way we’re using water.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Utah's Drought

(Tanner Siegworth/KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

South end of Great Salt Lake up nearly 4 feet since berm raised in February

Most Utahns know the Great Salt Lake is in danger as the effects of the drought shrunk the lake and water levels reached a historic low in 2022.

3 days ago

Draining Lake Powell...

Carter Williams, KSL.com and Matt Johnson, KSL TV

Lake Powell could rise 50 to 90 feet over the next few months

Federal water managers say they believe Lake Powell will rise anywhere between 50 and 90 feet this spring and summer after the nation’s second-largest reservoir dropped to its all-time low again earlier this year.

6 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Karah Brackin

Spring runoff water redirected to shrinking Great Salt Lake

To help regulate flooding concerns through the spring runoff season, water conservancy districts are coming together with a solution.

7 days ago

The Great Salt Lake Marina filled with water after being dried out last summer. (KSLTV)...

Dan Rascon

Rush of water to Great Salt Lake means boats can return to marina

Utah residents are celebrating as the Great Salt Lake Marina boat ramps reopened Tuesday due to water returning to the bay. 

14 days ago

Alta 800 inches of snow...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Utah on pace for a top-5 water year. How is the rest of the West faring?

This has been an extraordinarily wet stretch in Utah, and no, it's not just the mountain snow.

21 days ago

(Dan Rascon/KSL TV)...

Dan Rascon

Utah farmers say crops will be delayed by weeks because of late spring

It's a very tough time for Utah farmers who are several weeks behind in the planting season because of all the snow. For consumers, this means many of the fresh products you see at farmers markets are going to be delayed.

22 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Utah launches statewide turf grass buyback program as it seeks water-use reformation