On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah’s water conditions, including snowpack, look ‘optimistic,’ experts say

Feb 15, 2024, 11:04 AM

Jordanelle Reservoir. 12/19/2033 (Michael Jefferson)...

Jordanelle Reservoir. 12/19/2033 (Michael Jefferson)

(Michael Jefferson)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY —  Storms from January have increased snowpack levels and Utah’s water supply shows signs of “resilience and abundance” according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources.

(Utah Department of Natural Resources)

“Above-normal snowpack is a significant win for our state as a whole, especially with our rocky
start,” Candice Hasenyager, director of the Division of Water Resources, said. “It positions us well for the coming months and emphasizes the positive impact of recent weather patterns.”

While just one year ago Utah reservoirs were less than 50% full statewide, today reservoirs are at 82%.

(Utah Department of Natural Resources)

 

DNR said this stark contrast reinforces the importance of Utah’s water storage infrastructure. Since Utah is one of the driest states in the nation, conservation efforts ensure that reservoirs will have adequate water supply during times of drought.

(Utah Department of Natural Resources)

January storms boosted the state’s snowpack, and experts with DNR said southern Utah received “particularly significant benefits.” Soil moisture levels remain positive. The Natural Resources Conservation Service Water Supply Outlook Report stated that every major watershed in Utah received above-normal precipitation in January.

“The recent storms have benefited the state as a whole and have significantly contributed to addressing water supplies in southern Utah,” Hasenyager said. “This, coupled with high reservoir storage, is good news, but we still need to use our water wisely to help preserve our water supplies.”

For more information about water conservation and programs and incentives available to the public visit Agricultural Optimization Program and SlowtheFlow.org.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(Larry H. Miller Company)...

Josh Ellis

LHM Company releases renderings for $3.5B Power District development with potential MLB ballpark

The Larry H. Miller Company unveiled renderings for the Power District site, which the company called "a transformational investment and catalytic development in Utah’s capital city."

18 minutes ago

emergency lights...

Josh Ellis

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Pleasant View

One man was killed in a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV in Weber County Wednesday evening.

2 hours ago

A medical examiner determined Brian Laundrie died by suicide. (Moab Police Department)...

Elizabeth Wolfe

Brian Laundrie’s parents detail ‘the day everything hit the fan’ after their son told them Gabby Petito was ‘gone’

In newly filed court documents, Brian Laundrie’s parents detail “the day everything hit the fan,” recalling an exchange of frantic phone calls as their son told them his fiancee Gabby Petito was “gone” and he needed them to find him an attorney as he drove back home without her.

3 hours ago

A man is being put into a police car, hands behind his back...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Man accused of mail truck heist, reckless rampage, indicted by federal grand jury

A federal grand jury has indicted a man accused of stealing a mail truck, leading to a multi-county reckless rampage of apparently crashing into cars and attempting to run people over, before barricading himself in the truck.

12 hours ago

emergency lights generic...

Larry D. Curtis

7-month-old boy dies in Magna hospital after apparent accidental drowning

A child died in Magna Wednesday, in what detectives are investigating as an accidental drowning.

13 hours ago

A rare and endangered species only found in New Zealand, a bird called a Kea, has a home at Utah's ...

Shelby Lofton

Utah’s Tracy Aviary creating love stories for endangered kea, who like to choose life partners

Tracy Aviary is protecting an endangered species by cultivating pairs of lovebirds, the Kea bird.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Utah’s water conditions, including snowpack, look ‘optimistic,’ experts say