Utah’s water conditions, including snowpack, look ‘optimistic,’ experts say

SALT LAKE CITY — Storms from January have increased snowpack levels and Utah’s water supply shows signs of “resilience and abundance” according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources.

“Above-normal snowpack is a significant win for our state as a whole, especially with our rocky

start,” Candice Hasenyager, director of the Division of Water Resources, said. “It positions us well for the coming months and emphasizes the positive impact of recent weather patterns.”

While just one year ago Utah reservoirs were less than 50% full statewide, today reservoirs are at 82%.

DNR said this stark contrast reinforces the importance of Utah’s water storage infrastructure. Since Utah is one of the driest states in the nation, conservation efforts ensure that reservoirs will have adequate water supply during times of drought.

January storms boosted the state’s snowpack, and experts with DNR said southern Utah received “particularly significant benefits.” Soil moisture levels remain positive. The Natural Resources Conservation Service Water Supply Outlook Report stated that every major watershed in Utah received above-normal precipitation in January.

“The recent storms have benefited the state as a whole and have significantly contributed to addressing water supplies in southern Utah,” Hasenyager said. “This, coupled with high reservoir storage, is good news, but we still need to use our water wisely to help preserve our water supplies.”

For more information about water conservation and programs and incentives available to the public visit Agricultural Optimization Program and SlowtheFlow.org.