Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Fear Factory pays off lunch balances at 2 SLC schools

May 2, 2023, 5:40 PM | Updated: 5:42 pm

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Fear Factory has paid off lunch balances at two Salt Lake City schools — Mountain View Elementary and Park View Elementary.

“It breaks my heart when I hear my grandchildren talk about kids in their classes that can’t eat school lunch because they have run up outstanding balances,” said Bob Dunfield, co-founder and CEO of Fear Factory.

“Hearing these stories led us to find ways to help combat this problem, and as we looked into ways to help this year, we realized the need is greater than ever and we wanted to do something that would make a bigger impact on the community,” Dunfield said.

This comes as one in 10 Utah children face hunger, which amounts to more than 93,000 children, a report from Feeding America found.

“I’m so grateful for the individuals behind local businesses like Fear Factory who step up when their community needs it most. Fear Factory’s generous support will help children from the westside focus on school without worrying if they’ll get to eat lunch with their classmates or not,” said District 2 Salt Lake City Council Member Alejandro Puy.

Mountain View Elementary and Park View Elementary are Title 1 schools, which means they provide financial assistance to schools with high numbers of children from low-income families, according to a Tuesday release from Fear Factory.

“We realize that through small and simple things, great things can be accomplished,” Dunfield said. “We also know it takes more than one donation like this to make a significant impact on hunger in our state, and we challenge other businesses to find ways to contribute and join the fight against food insecurity in Utah.”

Fear Factory will soon be celebrating its annual Halfway to Halloween event on May 19 and 20.

More information, including details about the upcoming 2023 Halloween season, can be found here.

(Fear Factory)

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Education & Schools

In this image from video provided by Nicholas County Schools, Zela Elementary School Principal Jame...

Beatrice Dupuy

Bear gives West Virginia principal a roaring wake-up call

A black bear gave a West Virginia principal quite the roaring wake-up call when it emerged from a dumpster outside an elementary school.

21 hours ago

Canoemobile Program...

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

Canoemobile program gives students a new way of looking at the Jordan River

Wilderness Inquiry's Canoemobile isn't your usual van down by the river — this one comes with a trailer carrying pounds of gear and strapped with canoes.

3 days ago

Jared Tichy (Edison Elementary School)...

Michael Houck and Shara Park, KSL TV

Edison Elementary School teacher charged with sexual abuse

A longtime teacher at Edison Elementary School is facing allegations of sexually abusing a student during class.

7 days ago

Harleen Saini...

Katija Stjepovic

3 Granite School students recognized in national business competition

As a senior in high school, it's rare to have it all figured out but some seniors in the Granite School District might.

13 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

South Salt Lake school participates in the Great Utah Shakeout

Every year, organizations, workplaces, schools and homes across the state participate in the Great Utah ShakeOut. Lincoln Elementary was one of the schools that participated Thursday.

13 days ago

Alpine School District parents outside Windsor Elementary giving their statements on the lawsuit. (...

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com and Ladd Egan, KSLTV

Parents file lawsuit to prevent Alpine School District from closing schools

A group of Alpine School District parents announced plans to file a lawsuit against the district, which has plans to close schools and redefine boundaries

14 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Fear Factory pays off lunch balances at 2 SLC schools