Fear Factory pays off lunch balances at 2 SLC schools

SALT LAKE CITY — Fear Factory has paid off lunch balances at two Salt Lake City schools — Mountain View Elementary and Park View Elementary.

“It breaks my heart when I hear my grandchildren talk about kids in their classes that can’t eat school lunch because they have run up outstanding balances,” said Bob Dunfield, co-founder and CEO of Fear Factory.

“Hearing these stories led us to find ways to help combat this problem, and as we looked into ways to help this year, we realized the need is greater than ever and we wanted to do something that would make a bigger impact on the community,” Dunfield said.

This comes as one in 10 Utah children face hunger, which amounts to more than 93,000 children, a report from Feeding America found.

“I’m so grateful for the individuals behind local businesses like Fear Factory who step up when their community needs it most. Fear Factory’s generous support will help children from the westside focus on school without worrying if they’ll get to eat lunch with their classmates or not,” said District 2 Salt Lake City Council Member Alejandro Puy.

Mountain View Elementary and Park View Elementary are Title 1 schools, which means they provide financial assistance to schools with high numbers of children from low-income families, according to a Tuesday release from Fear Factory.

“We realize that through small and simple things, great things can be accomplished,” Dunfield said. “We also know it takes more than one donation like this to make a significant impact on hunger in our state, and we challenge other businesses to find ways to contribute and join the fight against food insecurity in Utah.”

