Teen dies after being pinned under car in Richfield

RICHFIELD, Utah — A 15-year-old boy died Tuesday after he became pinned under the roof of a car during a rollover crash in Sevier County.

According to a press release from the Utah Highway Patrol, a tan Hyundai Sonata was traveling fast down a dirt road, just west of Richfield, when it lost control and rolled.

“When the vehicle overturned, one of the passengers, a 15-year-old male, was reportedly standing up through the sunroof, filming,” the release stated.

The boy became pinned underneath the vehicle and died from his injuries on scene.

Also in the car were a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, according to state troopers. The two were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

“Because of the severity of the incident, we have asked the Utah Highway Patrol to take the lead in the investigation,” read a Facebook post from the Richfield City Police Department.

At this time, authorities have not been able to identify who was driving the car at the time of the crash.

“Alcohol is being investigated as a possible contributor to this incident,” UHP’s release stated.

Other responding agencies included the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, Sevier County EMS, Richfield Fire and Public Safety Dispatch.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.