Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

Judge rules jurors in Lori Daybell trial won’t hear secret recordings of her and Chad Daybell

May 4, 2023, 9:51 AM

Lori Vallow Daybell sits at her trial in Boise on April 25. She is charged with murder for the deat...

Lori Vallow Daybell sits at her trial in Boise on April 25. She is charged with murder for the deaths of her two children. (Lisa Cheney)

(Lisa Cheney)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

BOISE, Idaho — A judge in the Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial ruled Thursday that jurors will not be able to hear secret recordings of conversations between her, Chad Daybell and others.

Following arguments outside the presence of the jury Thursday morning, Judge Steven Boyce said the recordings constitute hearsay and cannot be admitted. He said if a witness contradicts what was said in the recordings, he could revisit the ruling.

Ian Pawlowski worked with police to make the recordings. He married Lori Daybell’s niece in late November of 2019. He testified Thursday that the night after marrying Melani Pawlowski, she expressed fears — specifically about Daybell’s missing children and about an attempted shooting of her former husband.

He said that’s when he decided that “something needs to happen.” He met with law enforcement a few days later and agreed to make recordings of family conversations with Lori Daybell, Chad Daybell and his new wife.

In his arguments, defense attorney James Archibald pushed for the recordings to be played for jurors. He said in one of the recordings, Melani Pawlowski was on the phone with Chad Daybell and Lori Daybell discussing her brother Alex Cox’s death, religious issues, and a blessing from Chad Daybell.

Archibald says the recordings contains statements important to the case’s religious aspects and argued that statements Ian Pawlowski made summarizing the conversations were insufficient.

Prosecutors argued the recordings were hearsay and the judge agreed.

Thursday marks the 17th day of testimony in the trial for Lori Daybell who is charged with murder, conspiracy and grand theft in the deaths of her two children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old JJ Vallow. She is also charged with conspiracy in connection with the death of Tammy Daybell, her new husband’s previous wife. Chad Daybell is charged with murder for the same three deaths and will face a separate trial at a later date.

Thursday would have been Tammy Daybell’s 53rd birthday. On Tuesday, a neighbor testified that Chad Daybell told him he had a vision his previous wife would not make it to 50 years of age. She was killed at age 49.

On Wednesday, Lori Daybell’s friend Audrey Barattiero said when she ended her friendship with Lori Daybell, shortly after Tammy Daybell died, Lori Daybell immediately threatened to cut her up and kill her.

“She said, that she would cut me up, and something about she wasn’t in the mental place to do that now, but she would get herself in the mental place to do it … and it would be so messy, with so much blood. And she mentioned bleach, trash bags … and she would bury me where no one would ever find me,” Barattiero testified.

She also talked about the extreme religious beliefs of Lori and Chad Daybell, some of which she did not feel comfortable with.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Lori Vallow Daybell Trial

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in...

Larry D. Curtis and Lauren Steinbrecher

Friend testifies Lori Vallow Daybell threatened to kill, cut up and bury her

A former friend, in bombshell testimony, said Lori Vallow Daybell threatened to kill, cut up and "bury me where no one would ever find me."

2 days ago

Court sketch from the Lori Vallow Daybell Trial, May 2, 2023...

Eliza Pace

Chad Daybell introduced Lori to neighbors as future wife days after Tammy’s death

BOISE, Idaho — In the fifth week of the Lori Vallow Daybell Trial, testimony centered around Tammy Daybell and her sudden death that was later deemed suspicious by investigators. Vallow Daybell is charged with seven felonies. She and her husband Chad Daybell are accused of murdering her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Vallow Daybell is also accused […]

3 days ago

Larry Woodcock speaks to a crowd of media cameras and microphones...

Larry D. Curtis and Lauren Steinbrecher

Victim’s grandfather says evidence ‘unequivocal’ in Lori Vallow Daybell trial

As Lori Vallow Daybell entered the fifth week of her trial facing charges of first-degree murder, a victim's grandfather, Larry Woodcock, said the documentation in the case is "unequivocal."

4 days ago

Tammy Daybell...

Larry D. Curtis and Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah’s ME testifies Tammy Daybell was restrained in hours around her killing

Utah's chief medical examiner testified in Idaho today that Tammy Daybell was restrained around the time of her death and was killed by asphyxiation in late 2019.

4 days ago

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell, appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. The only s...

Larry D. Curtis and Lauren Steinbrecher

Lori Vallow Daybell’s DNA used as evidence for first time in her murder trial

For the first time, Lori Vallow Daybell's DNA has been entered as evidence into her murder trial. A hair found attached to adhesive that is understood — but not clearly stated in court — to be part of the layers of tape found with her son JJ Vallow's body was tested and found to be a match for her.

4 days ago

courtroom sketch...

SAMANTHA HERRERA and Hugo Rikard-Bell, KSL NewsRadio

Idaho murder trial shifts from child victims to Utah mother and wife Tammy Daybell

Testimony in the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell Friday, shifted from the death of her children to the death or her current husband's late wife, Tammy Daybell.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Judge rules jurors in Lori Daybell trial won’t hear secret recordings of her and Chad Daybell