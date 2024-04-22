‘Angels are angry’: FBI agent describes ‘manipulating’ texts between Lori and Chad Daybell

BOISE — FBI agent Douglas Hart testified Monday about texts between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell, showing how he said they manipulated each other.

He told jurors in Chad Daybell’s murder trial about text messages from Aug. 8, 2019, depicting the couple’s “first big fight” over a family vacation Chad Daybell was taking with his wife, Tammy Daybell, and other family members.

Chad Daybell sent multiple texts telling then-Lori Vallow that he still loved and admired her and it was “absolutely excruciating” to be cut off from her. But she did not send any texts in response.

‘The angels are angry’

Chad Daybell told her it was the “saddest day of my life.” About an hour later, after she still hadn’t responded, he told her her deceased grandfather was now there with him and her grandfather wanted him to “warn” her she was now “unprotected.”

“The angels are angry that you are ignoring me,” Chad Daybell texted. “I’m honestly not trying to manipulate you to respond. I understand that you need your space. But they say you have cut me off, and the protection I built around your house is gone.”

He said if she would just send him a thumbs up emoji, then he could restore some of her “protection.” Lori Daybell responded within about 10 minutes, telling him she loved him. Chad Daybell responded the protection had been restored.

Chad Daybell is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Lori Daybell’s children — 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan — and the death of his former wife, Tammy Daybell, in late 2019. He is also charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder of each of the victims, grand theft and two counts of insurance fraud.

Click here for complete coverage of the Chad Daybell trial

KSL TV will be streaming the trial for Chad Daybell each day on social media.

Hart testified after the death of Charles Vallow, Lori Daybell’s husband, just a month before that text exchange, the pressure from Lori Daybell on Chad Daybell for them to be together increased significantly.

As they continued to talk about the vacation, which Chad Daybell said would be “torture,” Lori Daybell encouraged Chad Daybell to give attention to his wife.

“I am just a distraction,” she said in texts shown during the trial. “If things change, then we can talk. But we have nothing until things change anyway.”

Chad Daybell responded that her message was “crushing.”

“I want change. I’m constantly begging for change. I want you. Nothing else matters. But I am hindering your life, and you deserve better,” he told her.

‘Telling’ text

They each told the other the pain was “unbearable” and they agreed to separate “until things change.” Chad Daybell assured Lori Daybell after she asked whether the protection he gave her would still be there.

Hart said one sentence from Chad Daybell’s texts was particularly “telling.” It said: “I would happily join you tomorrow if it felt like heaven would not strike us down.”

When defense attorney John Prior cross-examined Hart, he referred back to that message and asked, “That has nothing to do with murder, does it?”

“I don’t know that I could say entirely that it doesn’t,” Hart responded, but said he does not know what it is referencing.

Tweets by NewswithKait

Fremont County prosecutor Lindsey Blake asked Hart multiple times if the text messages referred to any kind of plans from Chad Daybell to separate from his wife or divorce her and he said there was not. Tammy Daybell died on Oct. 19, 2019. After later exhuming her body from a Springville cemetery, investigators determined that her death was a homicide.

Hart began his testimony about texts between the couple on Friday, and showed their relationship from October 2018 through the weeks after Lori Daybell’s then-husband was shot and killed in her home. He said he went through tens of thousands of messages as part of the investigation.

Prior asked if there were any messages that said, “Let’s kill the kids.”

“In those specific words, no. But … alluding to and planning for the deaths of Tylee and JJ, yes,” Hart responded.

He said there were several texts about a plan to “take the children.” He said the texts referred to a “death number” assigned by Chad Daybell that “provided the justification” for Lori Daybell and Chad Daybell to kill others.

Lori Daybell was found guilty of her role in a trial last year, and was given five sentences of life in prison without parole. If he is found guilty, Chad Daybell could be given the death penalty.

This story will be updated.