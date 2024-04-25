Evidence shows Tammy Daybell read email from Charles Vallow before his death

BOISE — Testimony in the murder trial of Chad Daybell. focused on Tammy Daybell’s final days and experiences before her death.

Chad Daybell is charged with the first-degree murder of his first wife Tammy Douglas Daybell, and, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, the late children of his current wife.

Chad Daybell is married to Lori Vallow Daybell, who was convicted of six felonies last summer involving the deaths of her two children and conspiring to murder Chad Daybell’s late wife, Tammy Daybell.

Spencer Cook, the technology director of Sugar Salem School District where Tammy Daybell worked took the stand and described an email he was asked to retrieve.

Cook testified that law enforcement contacted him about Tammy Daybell’s email and specifically asked for any emails Tammy Daybell received from Charles Vallow on June 29, 2019. Cook was able to retrieve the email, which states,

“Tammy my name is Charles Vallow. I have some vital and disturbing information regarding your husband and my wife, Lori. This is your work email so I’ll wait to send you the “evidence” that is very disturbing. You may call or email me from the address where you can receive the information. I apologize to be the one sending this but something has to be done. I feel it’s best if I shed some light on the “issue.” Regards Charles Vallow.”

Cook said the email was “in her deleted file,” and was opened. The email from Charles was put into the “blocked” category so any emails from Charles would have been blocked.

Other emails

Vincent Kaaiakamanu, with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, testified that Chad Daybell ranked people as “light” or “dark.”

In a Google chat Tammy Daybell and Chad Daybell shared with their children, messages sent reference these rankings, revealing that family members were aware and familiar with the “lgith” and “dark” rating concept.

Two other emails from Tammy Daybell to her son, Mark Daybell who was serving as a missionary at that time, were shared with the court. Both emails detailed finding raccoons in the yard and trapping or killing them.

On June 30, 2019, Tammy Daybell states in an email, “Another adventure we had this week involves a raccoon… It was huge, no way it was going to fit in the trap.” The email details how Chad Daybell shot the raccoon and Tammy said they placed the body on the compost pile.

On July 7, 2019, Tammy Daybell mentioned another raccoon they caught in their yard.

Previously there was another reference to a raccoon in the trial in a text Chad Daybell sent to Tammy Daybell on Sept. 9, 2019 — the day after Tylee Ryan was last seen — and said he had shot a raccoon and buried it in the pet cemetery in the backyard. Tylee’s body was later discovered dismembered and buried in the pet cemetery.

Statements about Tammy to be excluded

Several statements from friends of Tammy Daybell were ruled as hearsay and Judge Steven Boyce ruled they will not be allowed at trial.

A coworker told prosecutors Tammy Daybell made statements that Chad Daybell thought Tammy should increase her insurance at the end of her career.

Boyce said the statement was vague because it’s unclear when the end of Tammy Daybell’s career would be. He also agreed with the defense that it was not a statement about Tammy Daybell’s health, it was about finances.

Another statement that was excluded from a woman who said Tammy Daybell told her that Chad Daybell had said to Tammy Daybell that she was a “zombie.”

However, Boyce said “there are multiple layers to this statement,” since it was told from Chad Daybell to Tammy Daybell and then Tammy Daybell to a friend. Boyce also mentioned the timing of the disclosure, that the witness was first interviewed in 2020 and didn’t mention this statement until March 2024, almost four years later.

One statement that will be included is from Tammy Daybell’s coworker, Pam Peevels. Peevels reported that Tammy told her “this is the best I have ever felt in my life,” two days before her death. Boyce said the statement was about a current physical condition, and since the probative value does not outweigh prejudice, it will be permitted.