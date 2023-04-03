Close
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

Who are Tylee Ryan and Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow?

Apr 3, 2023, 9:00 AM | Updated: 11:59 am
A picture of murder victims hanging on a fence in Salem, Idaho...
Freshly fallen snow blankets a memorial to Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow on a neighbor’s fence just across the street from Chad Daybell’s property in Salem, Idaho, on Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Spenser Heaps/Deseret News)
(Spenser Heaps/Deseret News)
Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

The remains of Tylee Ashley Ryan and Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow were discovered in the backyard of Chad Daybell on June 9, 2020.

Leading up to the discovery by investigators, the two children of Lori Vallow (later Daybell)  and Charles Vallow were been reported missing, creating national interest in the case involving their mother and her fifth husband, Daybell, both indicted for their murders and conspiracy to commit their murders.

Tylee was the daughter of Vallow Daybell’s (then Lori Ryan) third husband Joseph Ryan. The couple faced a bitter divorce and custody battle over Tylee. His attorney told KSL TV that Vallow Daybell accused him of sexual abuse, but investigators found no evidence and he was never charged but lost equal custody.

He died in Arizona, where he had moved to be close to Tylee. His body was discovered when detectives visited his apartment on a welfare check.

Tylee’s aunt Annie Cushing told KSL TV when she visited the family in Arizona after his death she said she was shocked that Vallow Daybell discouraged Tylee from mourning her father.

When I got there, it was as if, nothing had happened,” she said. “People were hardly talking about Joe and when Lori did, the tenor was — she would actually say, ‘the world is a better place without Joe Ryan.’ “

Vallow Daybell’s brother and friends told detectives she bragged about his failed attempted murder. After Charles Vallow’s death, those jokes were taken more seriously.

“There’s got to be somewhere where they talked this through because Lori and Alex planned Joe’s death,” Adam Cox told detectives.

“Lori and Alex planned to kill Joe.” Cox said. “They planned out how they were going to kill Joe and Al was going to taser him, throw him in the trunk and take him out to a field and shoot him and then bury him. Well, Al went to taser him and it didn’t work and Joe called the cops and Al went to jail.”

Cox, who died of natural causes on Dec. 12, 2019, served 90 days in jail, convicted of assaulting Joe Ryan.

Tylee was last seen in Yellowstone National Park with Vallow Daybell, JJ and Cox on Sept. 8, 2019. JJ was later in school in September when Vallow Daybell reported to the district that he would be homeschooled.

They were officially declared missing on Dec. 20, 2019.

Tylee was known as a protector of JJ, her little brother, who had autism and was the adopted son of Charles Vallow. He is the grandson of Kay Vallow Woodcock and Larry Woodcock, who instigated the investigation into the disappearance of the two half-siblings.

