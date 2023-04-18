Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

Who is Colby Ryan?

Apr 18, 2023, 5:27 PM

Colby Ryan 09/15/22...

Colby Ryan is Lori Vallow's son.

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

Colby Ryan is the only surviving son of Lori Vallow Daybell; the half-brother of Tylee Ryan; and adoptive brother of JJ Vallow.

Ryan left home at 17 and went to Phoenix where he lived with his uncle, Alex Cox.

Ryan came back to live with Vallow Daybell and Charles Vallow in Arizona later.

Ryan attended Gilbert Community College and left on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at age 18. He was gone for six weeks and then came home.

Few details are available about Ryan’s life, but he was vocal as details emerged in the case.

According to the Deseret News in 2020, Ryan said, “It hurts so much. And on top of that, we have a million questions. So you can’t call your own mom. You can’t go to your house — or her house — and see your siblings. You’re just out in the cold.”

Ryan was accused of rape, but the charges were later dropped in Sept. 2022. 

Ryan and his family have a youtube channel with several videos.

Ryan has been open about his experience as his mom was investigated and then arrested for her involvement in his half-siblings’ deaths
Ryan wrote a book about his experience titled, “The God Over Odds,” published in April 2022.
The description for the book for sale on Amazon reads, “Redeemed, healed, and delivered, this is Colby Ryan’s testimony of how God got him through a life of trauma, abuse, murder, and loss. A journey from, “Son of cult mom Lori Vallow-Daybell”, to Man of God. Colby’s biggest prayer in life is that God will use this story for his good, God’s glory, and to bring others to him. He wants to challenge you to take a look at your life and see what God has pulled you through. This is part 1 of 2 books in the series, “The God Over Odds”.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Lori Vallow Daybell Trial

Court Sketch 4/18...

Eliza Pace

Colby Ryan faces mother as he testifies in Lori Vallow Daybell trial

Colby Ryan, the only surviving son of Lori Vallow Daybell, took the stand Tuesday, facing his mother.

21 hours ago

Court sketch 4/14...

Waverly Golden, KSL Newsradio

Sister-in-law of Vallow Daybell recalls events leading up to deaths, disappearances

Emails and text messages were the focal points of day 10 in the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell.

5 days ago

A court artist's sketch of Melanie Gibb testifying in the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell in Bo...

By Kyle Dunphey, Deseret News

Close friend of Lori Vallow Daybell describes relationship with Chad Daybell, JJ’s final days

Melanie Gibb took the stand Thursday to describe her former best friend Lori Vallow Daybell’s descent into radical beliefs that she says led the mother charged with murder to claim her children were zombies, and that Chad Daybell’s wife would die.

6 days ago

The defense questions Det. Ray Hermosillo in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial for murder. (Pool)...

By Simone Seikaly, KSL NewsRadio

Defense questions police in Daybell trial day cut short by prosecutor’s loss

BOISE, Idaho — The third day of testimony in the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell was a short day. By mid-morning court was adjourned, and later the prosecution released this statement: “There has been a death in the family of one of the prosecutor’s lead attorneys. The Court and defense have been gracious in allowing […]

7 days ago

Lori Vallow Daybell, Court sketch 4/11...

Eliza Pace & Lauren Steinbrecher

Search warrants, autopsies, and duct tape: an emotional second day of testimony in Lori Vallow trial

The second day of testimony in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial was full of unsettling details about the discovery of the bodies of her children.

8 days ago

Court sketch of Lori Vallow Daybell and her two attorneys as day four of her trial continues in Boi...

Eliza Pace

Judge denies Lori Vallow’s request to waive her presence for the remainder of the day

Lori Vallow Daybell made a request to not be present for the rest of the day of testimony. Judge Steven Boyce denied the request.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Who is Colby Ryan?