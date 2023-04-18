Who is Colby Ryan?

Colby Ryan is the only surviving son of Lori Vallow Daybell; the half-brother of Tylee Ryan; and adoptive brother of JJ Vallow.

Ryan left home at 17 and went to Phoenix where he lived with his uncle, Alex Cox.

Ryan came back to live with Vallow Daybell and Charles Vallow in Arizona later.

Ryan attended Gilbert Community College and left on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at age 18. He was gone for six weeks and then came home.

Few details are available about Ryan’s life, but he was vocal as details emerged in the case.

According to the Deseret News in 2020, Ryan said, “It hurts so much. And on top of that, we have a million questions. So you can’t call your own mom. You can’t go to your house — or her house — and see your siblings. You’re just out in the cold.”

Ryan was accused of rape, but the charges were later dropped in Sept. 2022.

Ryan and his family have a youtube channel with several videos.

Ryan has been open about his experience as his mom was investigated and then arrested for her involvement in his half-siblings’ deaths

Ryan wrote a book about his experience titled, “The God Over Odds,” published in April 2022.

The description for the book for sale on Amazon reads, “Redeemed, healed, and delivered, this is Colby Ryan’s testimony of how God got him through a life of trauma, abuse, murder, and loss. A journey from, “Son of cult mom Lori Vallow-Daybell”, to Man of God. Colby’s biggest prayer in life is that God will use this story for his good, God’s glory, and to bring others to him. He wants to challenge you to take a look at your life and see what God has pulled you through. This is part 1 of 2 books in the series, “The God Over Odds”.