LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Who is Colby Ryan?
Apr 18, 2023, 5:27 PM
Colby Ryan is the only surviving son of Lori Vallow Daybell; the half-brother of Tylee Ryan; and adoptive brother of JJ Vallow.
Ryan left home at 17 and went to Phoenix where he lived with his uncle, Alex Cox.
Ryan came back to live with Vallow Daybell and Charles Vallow in Arizona later.
Ryan attended Gilbert Community College and left on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at age 18. He was gone for six weeks and then came home.
Few details are available about Ryan’s life, but he was vocal as details emerged in the case.
According to the Deseret News in 2020, Ryan said, “It hurts so much. And on top of that, we have a million questions. So you can’t call your own mom. You can’t go to your house — or her house — and see your siblings. You’re just out in the cold.”
Ryan was accused of rape, but the charges were later dropped in Sept. 2022.
Ryan and his family have a youtube channel with several videos.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- Veteran Utah photojournalist, Tracy Smith dies after he was injured while working (pageviews: 5662)
- Parents ask for help finding missing kids they say are being hidden by followers of Warren Jeffs (pageviews: 4842)
- 'She was the sweetheart of the family': Kaysville family remembers Macie Hill (pageviews: 4225)
- Officials: 20-year-old woman shot, killed after accidentally turning into wrong driveway in upstate New York (pageviews: 3314)
- Man dies after car lands upside down in American Fork River (pageviews: 3031)
- UPDATE: Two men killed in crash identified as first responders (pageviews: 2834)